OU football coach Brent Venables expects Dillon Gabriel, Jalil Farooq to play vs. TCU

NORMAN — Brent Venables provided an update on two key players Monday.

Both redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel and junior wide receiver Jalil Farooq are expected to play in OU's home game against TCU at 11 a.m. Friday.

“I feel like both those guys will, if they continue to progress throughout the week, that they’ll be available this weekend,” Venables said.

Gabriel suffered an upper-body injury late in the second quarter of OU's 31-24 road win over BYU this past Saturday.

Freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold took over as a result. The former five-star prospect completed 5 of 9 passes for 33 yards and ran the ball eight times for 24 yards.

Jalil Farooq also got banged up while making a game-sealing catch late in the fourth quarter against BYU. He finished the contest with five catches for 53 yards.

If Gabriel and Farooq do end up playing against TCU, it'll be a major boost for an OU team that's still in the hunt for a spot in the Big 12 Championship. The Sooners (9-2, 6-2 Big 12) last competed in the conference's title game in 2020.

Here's a look at what else Venables had to say:

Nov 18, 2023; Provo, Utah, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables gives instructions against the Brigham Young Cougars in the second quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Guyton update

Despite suiting up before the game, redshirt junior offensive lineman Tyler Guyton didn't play against BYU.

OU instead gave the starting spot at right tackle to sophomore Jacob Sexton. The former Deer Creek standout finished with a Pro Football Focus grade of 63.5, which ranked third amongst the team's offensive linemen.

When asked on Monday about Guyton's availability for the TCU game, Venables provided an update.

"He was back (against BYU)," Venables said of Guyton. "Jake (Sexton) just did a great job, so there's something to that too. Jake has done a really good job of making the most of his opportunities.

"I think it was more about Jake (Sexton) than it was about Tyler, but he's available."

After transferring from TCU on Jan. 25, 2022, Guyton made five starts last season. He then started in each of OU's first nine games this season.

Guyton hasn't played in OU's last two games, and it's unclear if he'll see the field against his former team this weekend.

Leaning on the linebackers

It's no secret that Venables loves the linebacker position.

The Homestead, Florida, native played linebacker during his college career at Garden City Community College (1989-90) and Kansas State (1991-92). He then coached the position throughout his time at Kansas State (1996-98), OU (1999-2011) and Clemson (2012-21).

So it should come as no surprise that Venables values the role of OU's linebackers this season.

"They understand they have to be the backbone of the locker room," Venables said. "That's always been my vision as linebackers. They've got to take that kind of responsibility. ... The team needs to follow their lead. I have a very emotional investment in that group."

Danny Stutsman has embraced that responsibility.

The junior linebacker is the heart and soul of OU's defense. He leads the team in tackles (91) and tackles for loss (15), and he also boasts three sacks.

But Stutsman isn't the only linebacker who has contributed for the Sooners. There's Jaren Kanak, a sophomore with 55 tackles (5.5 for loss) and two sacks to his name.

Then there's the redshirt freshman duo of Kip Lewis and Kobie McKinzie. Lewis has recorded 52 tackles (1.5 for loss), while McKinzie has tallied 22 tackles (one for loss) and three broken-up passes.

A lack of linebacker depth proved to be one of OU's biggest weaknesses last season. But that isn't the case this season, as Venables pointed out.

"They're a reflection of the growth and the maturity of our football team," Venables said. "The selflessness. The commitment. The love and trust and respect for everybody on both sides of the ball, all three phases. ... That's a group that has a great, great bond."

High praise for Kendel Dolby

After transferring from the junior college level this past offseason, Kendel Dolby has emerged as a key contributor for the Sooners.

The junior defensive back delivered his strongest performance in an OU uniform this past weekend against BYU. Dolby racked up a career-high eight tackles, including one tackle for loss.

"I've been really excited about him," Venables said. "He's a bullet, and he knows what he's doing. ... He shows up every day. He's one of our best practice players. He just loves to compete."

Dolby's versatility has come in handy for the Sooners.

The former junior college standout began the season as a cornerback, but he has also seen time at OU's cheetah position. It's a hybrid role that requires an athlete who can drop back into coverage or stop the run, making it a complex assignment.

But Dolby has stepped up to the challenge. He has stuffed the stat sheet this season with 35 tackles (two for loss), three quarterback hurries, two interceptions and two broken-up passes.

"He's got a great spirit, and he loves to play," Venables said. "Because of some of the concerns that we had from depth standpoint at corner, that's where we put him. ... Then we had some injuries inside, and we knew he could be a player. ... He's figured everything out."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football's Dillon Gabriel, Jalil Farooq expected to play vs. TCU