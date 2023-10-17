What OU football coach Brent Venables said about Sooners' injuries, facing UCF Knights

NORMAN — OU football coach Brent Venables held his weekly press conference Tuesday ahead of Saturday's matchup with UCF (11 a.m., ABC).

Here's a look at some of the highlights of what Venables had to say:

Brent Venables 'hopeful' Jovantae Barnes can return

Running back Jovantae Barnes continues to deal with the after-effects of offseason foot surgery.

Barnes has missed the last three games and has just 28 carries for 122 yards and a touchdown so far this season.

Brent Venables was asked Tuesday whether he anticipated Barnes returning to be a contributing rotational player for the Sooners this season.

"Possibly," Venables said. "We're hopeful. We'll keep trying to bring him along like the other guys."

Marcus Major and Tawee Walker have been the Sooners' top two rushing options so far this season, with Major leading the team with 60 carries and Walker having 53.

Assessing things for OU's guards

While the diagnosis for guard McKade Mettauer appears to be positive after he was injured late in the win over Texas, the Sooners will be without Mettauer against UCF.

Without Mettauer, Miami (Ohio) transfer Caleb Shaffer is likely to get his first start at OU.

"His perspective is always spot on," Brent Venables said. "He has an amazing perspective. He's thankful for everything. ... Whenever he's gotten an opportunity to get in the game .... he's played very well."

Venables said Shaffer has outperformed his practice performance when he's entered games.

"Coach (Bill) Bedenbaugh, you get a truth serum in him and he'll say, 'He pisses me off at practice but he gets in the game and he can play,'" Venables said.

While sliding Shaffer in on the right side without Mettauer is fairly straightforward, things remain a work in progress on the left side, where Troy Everett and Cayden Green have rotated after Savion Byrd was injured early in the season.

"It's the same as what it was before," Venables said of the situation at the spot, nothing that Byrd was available and ready to play.

Byrd has yet to play an offensive snap since being injured against Tulsa. He did play one special teams snap against Iowa State.

Preparing for UCF's rushing attack

UCF isn't just leading the Big 12 in rushing offense, the Knights are running away with it.

Gus Malzahn's team is averaging more than 246 yards per game on the ground, good for third nationally behind only Air Force and Liberty.

That's 32 more rushing yards per game ahead of Big 12 No. 2 Kansas State.

"He's got explosive playmakers at tailback and at quarterback and receiver to make all of it work," Brent Venables said of the Knights' run-pass option heavy offense. "They know how to put you in conflict and put pressure on you. You've got to play with great precision and physicality both."

Since Big 12 play began, though, UCF hasn't been nearly as good on the ground, averaging 193.3 yards per game on the ground in their 0-3 conference start.

Sooners' cornerback situation improving

OU was thin at cornerback against Texas, with several at the position going down with injury before and during that game.

That necessitated moving Key Lawrence to corner for parts of that game.

But heading into this week's game, Brent Venables said there were more options there.

The most significant addition is the return of Kani Walker, who has missed the past two games.

Walker has been one of the Sooners' most productive backup cornerbacks when he's been healthy.

Venables said that freshmen Jasiah Wagoner and Makari Vickers would also be available against UCF.

Brent Venables praises Kendel Dolby

With Justin Harrington being lost for the season due to injury, juco transfer Kendel Dolby's role has grown, as Dolby has played significant snaps at the cheetah position in Brent Venables' defense.

"I remember watching his video and just a baller," Brent Venables said of his first memories of watching Dolby's tape. "Plays big, he's fearless. ... We knew he could play inside at cheetah and at safety but we were a little more uncertain outside at corner.

"He's just a very instinctive player. He plays fast, plays aggressive. ... He knows where the ball's going. He's got a tremendous upside from where he is today."

