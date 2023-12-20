What OU football coach Brent Venables said about Sooners' 2024 recruiting class

NORMAN — It's signing day for the 2024 class and OU football coach Brent Venables held his signing day press conference as the Sooners put together a class that is currently ranked No. 8 in the 247Sports Composite team rankings as they make

The Sooners signed players from 15 different states.

"Really feel great about the lines of scrimmage," Venables said. "I love the speed that we have in this class and I love the physicality in this class, both sides of the ball."

Here are some takeaways from Venables' press conference:

Sooners sign Peyton Bowen's brother, Eli

When he was recruiting Peyton Bowen in the 2023 class, Venables told Peyton Bowen "if you don't come, I'm still recruiting your brother."

He told younger brother, Eli Bowen, the same thing.

Turns out, Venables got both.

"He's probably had as much ball-disruption plays the last few years as anybody I've seen there," Venables said of Eli Bowen.

Bowen committed to the Sooners in late August.

He had 34 tackles, 2.0 for loss, three interceptions, and six pass breakups as a senior. Like his brother, Bowen also excelled on special teams, where he had two blocked field goals.

As a sophomore, Bowen had an eye-popping 10 interceptions. returning three for touchdowns.

Sooners sign two two-sport athletes

Wednesday's signing day was almost as big for OU's baseball program as it was for the Sooners' football team.

The Sooners signed two players — linebacker James Nesta and running back Taylor Tatum — who are expected to play baseball at OU as well as football.

"I think the attractiveness of how well our baseball program has done, the history, the tradition, certainly they did a great job of selling those things," Venables said. "I think that attracted them as much as anything, that combination of the excellence of Oklahoma football, what it's represented and the excellence of baseball. I personally don't think that we would've gotten either one of them had the football been a powerhouse and excellent and had the history and tradition and the baseball program stunk."

Brent Venables praises Carl Albert program

Among the Sooners' in-state signees was Carl Albert running back Xavier Robinson.

"Long the environment that he's coming from," Venables said. "It's a winning, tough-minded environment. It's about accountability and discipline. They get the most out of their guys. These guys coming out of Carl Albert understand what's expected day in and day out."

The Sooners have a trio of Titans already committed in the 2024 class — quarterback Kevin Sperry, tight end Marcus James and safety Trynae Washington.

Sooners sign two QBs

For the first time since 2006, OU signed a pair of high school quarterbacks in the same class, with Dallas product Michael Hawkins Jr. and Ohio's Brendan Zurbrugg being a part of the class.

"You've got two really good young quarterbacks ... that bring a wealth of experience at the quarterback (position) at the high school level," Venables said. "They're incredibly talented guys. They've got all the right stuff to them from a leadership, instincts, humility and toughness standpoint."

Venables says OU will add 'upwards of 10' transfers

The Sooners have commitments from five players in the transfer portal and Venables said Wednesday they were only halfway done — or less.

"We'll have upwards of 10 transfers," Venables said. "A year ago in January, I think we signed 42 or 43 new scholarship players. I think we'll be just short of that moving forward."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football coach Brent Venables recaps Sooners' 2024 recruiting class