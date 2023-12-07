What OU football coach Brent Venables said about Dillon Gabriel, facing Arizona in bowl

OU coach Brent Venables held his first press conference Thursday since the announcement quarterback Dillon Gabriel was entering the transfer portal earlier this week.

Speaking in San Antonio via Zoom, Venables largely deferred to Gabriel on much of the ins and outs of the decision, including whether or not Gabriel would play in the Dec. 28 Alamo Bowl against Arizona.

“That hasn’t been finalized yet,” Venables said. “So I’ll comment on that when it’s the appropriate time.”

But Venables heaped praise on the quarterback.

“He made everybody around him better, so really, really thankful and proud of Dillon,” Venables said. It’s going to be a really successful transition for him.”

Oregon is reportedly the favorite to land Gabriel.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables on the opportunity that QB Jackson Arnold has after Dillion Gabriel entered the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/5amAgpBYhR — Ronald Harrod Jr. (@ronharrodjr) December 7, 2023

Venables said the plan all along was for this to be Gabriel’s final season with the Sooners, though the anticipated move for Gabriel was to be the NFL instead of another collegiate program.

“Quite frankly we did play to go to the 24 season without DIllon Gabriel,” Venables said. “Certainly he was more than welcome to stay and continue to compete and be the quarterback at the University of Oklahoma.”

But Gabriel moving on opens the door for Jackson Arnold to be elevated to the starting role.

The former five-star prospect is expected to be the Sooners’ quarterback of the future.

Here’s a look at some other things Venables and Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said at their joint press conference to preview the bowl matchup:

Danny Stutsman ‘had an amazing year,' Venables says

Similar to his comments on Gabriel, Venables didn’t go into much detail on linebacker Danny Stutsman’s reported decision to enter the NFL Draft, saying it was Stutsman’s place to make that official announcement when he felt ready.

But Venables credited Stutsman with making a great improvement over his 2022 season and playing a major role in what OU’s defense became this season.

“Danny had an amazing year,” Venables said.

Stutsman has 99 tackles and is second in the Big 12 in tackles per game. He also had three sacks.

Brent Venables praises Arizona

Venables was high on Arizona and Jedd Fisch.

After going 1-11 in Fisch’s first season in 2021, the Wildcats have steadily improved, going 5-7 last season before breaking out to go 9-3 this season.

“They play with incredible passion and energy,” Venables said of the Wildcats. “You’re going to have to earn everything you get.”

The Wildcats have won six consecutive games, including four over then-ranked opponents.

The winning streak is their longest since a seven-game streak to end the 1998 season.

Jedd Fisch and Bob Stoops have history

Fisch has never coached against Brent Venables or the Sooners, but he is close to former OU coach Bob Stoops.

While Fisch did not play football in college — or even high school — he went to Florida while Stoops was the defensive coordinator there and moved into a graduate assistant role with the Gators after Stoops left to become the Sooners’ head coach.

Fisch shared that it was Stoops who introduced Fisch to his future wife, Amber, at a coaches’ convention.

