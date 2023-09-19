What OU football coach Brent Venables had to say about Dasan McCullough's status & more

NORMAN — With OU heading into its Big 12 football opener Saturday at Cincinnati (11 a.m., Fox), Brent Venables held his weekly press conference Tuesday.

Here’s a look at some of what Venables had to say:

OU football injury updates

Brent Venables didn’t offer too much of an insight into the Sooners’ injury situation after offensive lineman Savion Byrd and safety Reggie Pearson were injured in the win over Tulsa and Justin Harrington, R Mason Thomas and Jasiah Wagoner did not play.

Wagoner has yet to play this season, though he’s dressed out.

“Hopeful for all those guys,” Venables said. “We’re still evaluating Harrington in particular.”

Harrington was injured early in the win over SMU, though he returned and eventually had an interception that put the game away late.

Venables said Dasan McCullough would likely be available against Cincinnati. McCullough has played just two plays in the season opener.

“He’s long, he’s super athletic. … He’s super-competitive,” Venables said. “He’s anxious to get back on the field."

Venables said linebacker Phil Picciotti and defensive back Jayden Rowe had to undergo season-ending surgery.

Brent Venables praises OL play

Brent Venables said he’s been pleased with the play of the Sooners’ offensive line so far, even as left guard continues to be a revolving door with Savion Byrd, Troy Everett and Cayden Green getting chances there.

“Offensive line has done a great job,” Venables said. “One of the best in college football at keeping the quarterback clean and have done a good job efficiently at rushing the football. … There’s still room to continue to improve at every position on our football team, they’re not excluded in that, but I like what we’re doing up there.”

Position flexibility a plus

Freshmen Cayden Green and Peyton Bowen have made it onto the field in significant moments so far at different positions that the one they were recruited to play.

For Green, a tackle, it was sliding over to guard to get a chance after Savion Byrd was knocked out of the Tulsa game.

For Bowen, it was sliding in for Justin Harrington at the cheetah spot to make his first career start against the Golden Hurricane.

“Both of them, it’s not a surprise to us that they have the capability of doing multiple things at such an early age,” Venables said. “In a perfect world, you zero them in on a position and let them focus on that, but sometimes you can’t.”

Jackson Arnold pushing Dillon Gabriel

Brent Venables said at least a piece of Dillon Gabriel’s improvement has been brought about by having freshman phenom Jackson Arnold behind him.

“Competition should bring out the best in everyone if they’re made of the right stuff,” Venables said. “I don’t think Dillon’s ever felt quote-unquote threatened but certainly knows that there’s a talented guy behind him.

“Dillon’s not been a guy that’s looking over his shoulder either. … I think that’s helped him as opposed to paralyzed him.”

Gabriel has thrown for 905 yards and 11 touchdowns with just one interception so far, completing 82.5% of his passes.

Arnold has appeared in all three games, going 13 of 15 for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

Extra points

➤On Cincinnati quarterback Emory Jones: “He can throw the ball a country mile and he can pull it down and take it the distance at any time.”

➤On parity in college football: “I don’t know if it’s a challenge for us or not. For us, we just want to focus inside out but I do think that there seems to be more parity and I think it’s a great thing for college football.”

