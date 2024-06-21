OU football coach Brent Venables agrees to new six-year contract, per report

ARDMORE — OU football has agreed to a new six-year contract for head coach Brent Venables, ESPN reported Friday. The Board of Regents, which is currently meeting, still needs to approve the deal.

Venables was set to enter the third year of his original fully guaranteed six-year, $43.5 million contract.

Venables' new contract includes a significant raise, according to ESPN. The Sooners' coach, who holds a 16-10 record over two seasons, will enter his third year at the helm in Norman as the program enters the SEC.

The new deal comes after Venables led OU to a 10-3 season in 2023, which included a 34-30 win over then-No. 3 Texas in the Red River Rivalry. Venables has also signed three consecutive top-10 recruiting classes.

The financial details of Venables' new contract are expected to be made available at the conclusion of the regents meeting Friday in Ardmore.

