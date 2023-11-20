OU football coach Brent Venables pleased with offensive line growth. 'The pocket was good'

PROVO, Utah — The running game powered OU in the second half of Saturday’s 31-24 win over BYU.

OU ran for just 144 yards in the win, but 99 came in the second half.

Sooners coach Brent Venables praised the offensive line for the performance afterward, singling out OU’s freshman starter up front.

“Cayden Green was a manimal out there,” Venables said. “Really fantastic for a true freshman on the offensive line to have the kind of success he has.”

Green made his fourth start in five games Saturday.

OU’s offensive line has spent much of the season shuffling through players but has settled into a groove recently.

Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold (10) throws against BYU during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

While Tyler Guyton was dressed out, Jacob Sexton made his second consecutive start at right tackle.

The Sooners allowed just one sack Saturday.

“He’s obviously doing a good job,” McKade Mettauer said of his counterpart at guard. “I mean, the pocket was good. I’m doing my job, that means he’s doing his.”

Mettauer said the difference has shown up not just during games recently but also in practice.

“You can just tell in some of the games that we obviously lost earlier in the (year), it’s not as — I wouldn’t say — you can just tell some of the guys are a little bit nonchalant with the preparation process, but we’ve definitely locked it in the last couple of weeks,” Mettauer said.

“And you can tell. I mean, I tell them all the time that you create confidence in the Tuesday and Wednesday practices and then you’re confident on game day. If you have a bad Tuesday and Wednesday practice, then you’re like, ‘We haven’t ran the ball good all week. We’re not gonna be able to run the ball this weekend.’”

