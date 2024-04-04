OU football coach Brent Venables likes improved OL depth but eyes more in transfer portal

NORMAN — It’s no secret the offensive line has been OU football’s most important need since the offseason began.

And with Troy Everett, the Sooners’ likely starting center, out for the rest of spring practice after injuring his right leg, head coach Brent Venables will have to turn to inexperience. Washington transfer Geirean Hatchett, who played all five offensive line positions at times with the Huskies, is the obvious option to pencil in for Everett.

However, Hatchett is battling an undisclosed injury of his own and hasn’t practiced. The two players who have worked out at center behind Everett this spring are redshirt freshman Josh Bates, who didn’t receive playing time last season, and freshman Josh Aisosa.

“Josh Bates will slide in there and play some center, along with Josh Aisosa,” Venables said. “Then Geirean Hatchett can play center, can play guard.”

More: Why Peyton Bowen 'wasn’t bummed' Billy Bowman is back in OU football secondary

Edmond Santa Fe alum Josh Aisosa could be factor in on OU's offensive line as a freshman.

Venables and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh rebuilt most of the line in the offseason through the transfer portal with additions like Michigan State’s Spencer Brown, Hatchett, North Texas’ Febechi Nwaiwu and USC’s Michael Tarquin. The newcomers have impressed at practice with Nwaiwu seemingly taking on a leadership role.

Other offensive linemen Venables mentioned he’s been pleased with include freshmen Daniel Akinkunmi and Isaiah Autry, redshirt freshmen Logan Howland and Heath Ozaeta, redshirt sophomore Jake Taylor and junior Jacob Sexton, who will most likely start at left tackle. With Everett missing significant time, Oklahoma’s depth takes a hit.

Venables said OU will be active in the spring transfer portal when it opens on April 16 and it’s hard to see the offensive line not being a focus yet again. For now, he likes the progress he’s seeing from his talented young players.

“Inside, I like where we’re at,” Venables said. “Feel good about the guys that we have inside. Some of them have experience, and some of them don’t have as much experience, but I like what we have and what’s coming, both. Really going to be some—we’ve got some great, young players that have a chance to be really, really special, and hopefully we can get them to that point of a winning level sooner rather than later.”

More: OU football spring practice observations: Troy Everett to miss spring practice

Experienced defense shines

While the offensive line is a work in progress, Venables raved about his defense on Tuesday.

Bolstered by veteran returners safety Billy Bowman, linebacker Danny Stutsman and cornerback Woodi Washington, the Sooners are experienced at the top of the depth chart.

“Overall, when you have another year in the system, I just look at all the systems, I think it’s important,” Venables said. “And starting with, just, again, the excitement that you need to have, the passion that you need to have, the focused intensity that you need to have, whether you’re in second period, it's a team meeting, when you come to this practice field, if it's a walkthrough or if it's a two-minute drill to win the game.”

#Sooners LB Danny Stutsman going through a drill with DL coach Todd Bates. pic.twitter.com/utcra6FyAY — Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) April 2, 2024

While the leadership from the returners is evident, including Bowman taking on a coaching role during practice with his own play sheet, Oklahoma has the most depth its had at most defensive position since Venables arrived as head coach. Second-year players should play major roles, as well as newcomers.

Venables name dropped the two most anticipated freshmen on the defensive line — four-star Jayden Jackson and five-star David Stone — unprompted on Tuesday. Other newcomers he’s excited about include freshmen defensive backs Eli Bowen and Jaydan Hardy. Venables also opened up on the depth at linebacker, a position that was in dire shape when he took over for former head coach Lincoln Riley.

“​​Love our group of linebackers,” Venables said. “We are as far away from where we were two years ago as you could be at linebacker. The development, the depth, what it looks like. What I really like about this linebacking group — (defensive coordinator Zac Alley) and (graduate assistant James Skalski), they’ve done a great job of developing position versatility.

“So we’ve got several guys that are playing multiple positions to create depth, more opportunity. So when a guy gets banged up, you’re not limited with your options.”

More: How did Bill Bedenbaugh, OU football rebuild offensive line? Start with transfer portal

Oklahoma's Bauer Sharp makes a catch during the University of Oklahoma (OU) spring football practice at the Everest Training Center in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Revitalized tight end room

Unlike Venables’ first season when Brayden Willis accrued most of OU’s production, the Sooners’ tight ends disappointed in 2023.

Austin Stogner wasn’t the same when he transferred back to Oklahoma from South Carolina, injuries occurred and the depth proved to be slim behind him. It will be a different story in 2024.

Southeastern Louisiana transfer Bauer Sharp has turned heads all spring and has worked with the starters. He looks the part at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, but it’s yet to be determined if his play will translate from the Southland Conference to the SEC.

“Our tight end group, when they’re healthy, it’s going to be a heck of a group,” Venables said. “Even when we’re semi-healthy there, we’re in a little better position with more guys capable of playing. So, again, Bauer Sharp has been really good.”

Behind Sharp, redshirt sophomore Kaden Helms, freshman Davon Mitchell and Baylor transfer Jake Roberts are expected to contribute. Mitchell is one of the most talented players on OU’s roster and Roberts is dealing with an injury and hasn’t practiced.

Helms, a former four-star prospect in the 2022 class, has battled knee injuries his entire Sooners career. Now mostly healthy, besides a minor setback, he’s looking to finally contribute the way he knows he’s capable of.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Helms said last week. “I don’t think I’ve been more hungry to get back playing with my guys and doing what I do best, which is playing football. … I’m not going to lie, it’s been probably one of the hardest tests of my life.”

New offensive coordinator Seth Littrell, co-offensive coordinator Joe Jon Finley, a former tight end, and quarterback Jackson Arnold will undoubtedly have more weapons at their disposal at the tight end position. The Sooners’ new offense will be on display at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20 during their annual spring game at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

“Prior to pulling his, just got a slight hamstring, Helms looked really, really good,” Venables said. “Then (Josh Fanuiel) and (Kade McIntyre) both have really flashed, done some really good things. Then Jake, we’ll get Jake at some point in time here.

“He’s a very experienced guy, and we know exactly what he’s going to bring to the table. He’s going to bring the physical toughness as well as a really capable route-runner who catches the ball really, really well.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football coach Brent Venables eyes more offensive line depth