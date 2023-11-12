OU football coach Brent Venables talks about Sooners' win vs. West Virginia
OU football coach Brent Venables talks about Sooners' win vs. West Virginia
OU football coach Brent Venables talks about Sooners' win vs. West Virginia
In what was likely the final installment of Bedlam for the foreseeable future, Oklahoma State spoiled rival Oklahoma’s hopes of winning a national championship.
We dole out our midseason awards for Heisman, top transfer, top freshman and much more.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Week 11 delivered a lot of close calls, but how much did it shake up the rankings?
The 49ers have lost their last three games while their star receiver and left tackle dealt with their respective injuries.
For the second time in a year, Alex Pereira has won a UFC championship at Madison Square Garden.
Aspinall landed a straight right hand on the temple that sent Pavlovich staggering back and down on the floor.
Gotham beat the Reign 2-1 in a beautifully chaotic NWSL final.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Colts vs. Patriots game in Frankfurt.
The Buffaloes need to win their final two games to make a bowl.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.
Even though the receiver did practice this week, the Vikings did not activate Justin Jefferson off injured reserve,
Sherrone Moore let his emotions fly after Michigan’s 24-15 win over Penn State on Saturday.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Kentucky was no match for Alabama.
Here's how to watch the Michigan at Penn State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 11 college football schedule.
Even without Jim Harbaugh, the Michigan train keeps chugging along.
Dan Wetzel & SI's Pat Forde react to Friday afternoon's news that the Big Ten has suspended Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh for the remainder of the regular season.
Looks like the Wolverines intend to let their game against Penn State do the talking.
College Football Playoff leaders continue to move closer to adjusting the postseason format in the wake of realignment.