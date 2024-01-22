New OU football co-DC Zac Alley will bring analyst from Jacksonville State, per report

Zac Alley, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers coach at Jackson State University. Soon-to-be-announced OU co-defensive coordinator. Jax State Athletics Photo.

NORMAN — Zac Alley isn't coming to Norman alone.

After being announced as OU's defensive coordinator on Jan. 13, the former Jacksonville State defensive coordinator will bring Henry Weinreich with him. Weinreich served as a senior defensive analyst for the Gamecocks, and he's expected to have a similar role with the Sooners.

FootballScoop's Zach Barnett first reported the news on Monday.

A former Division III linebacker at Rhodes College in Tennessee, Weinreich joined Jacksonville State's staff in 2020 as a graduate assistant. He became a defensive analyst for the program in January 2023.

