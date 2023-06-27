OU football: Carl Albert RB Xavier Robinson commits to Sooners' 2024 recruiting class

Xavier Robinson plans to stay home for college.

The Carl Albert star running back announced Tuesday night that he was committing to the OU football 2024 recruiting class.

Robinson, who was The Oklahoman's 2022 All-State Football Offensive Player of the Year, chose the Sooners over offers from Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Colorado, Notre Dame, Kansas State and Tulsa, among others.

Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com, Robinson is the ninth player to commit to the Sooners' 2024 class and first from Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound running back became the first Carl Albert player to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season last year. Robinson finished the 2022 campaign with a staggering 2,594 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns, helping lead the Titans to the Class 5A state title along the way.

This article will be updated.

Octavia James hugs her son, Carl Albert's Xavier Robinson after he announced he will attend the University of Oklahoma during a press conference at Carl Albert High School in Midwest City, Okla., Tuesday, June, 27, 2023.

OU football 2024 commitments

Player, Pos., Ht., Wt., Hometown

Zion Kearney, WR, 6-2, 200, Missouri City, Texas

Jaydan Hardy, S, 5-11, 165, Lewisville, Texas

Jeremiah Newcombe, CB, 5-11, 175, Queen Creek, Ariz.

Michael Hawkins, QB, 6-2, 195, McKinney, Texas

James Nesta, LB, 6-4, 205, Cornelius, N.C.

Isaiah Autry, OT, 6-6, 290, Fulton, Miss.

KJ Daniels, WR, 5-9, 150, Franklinton, La.

Dozie Ezukanma, WR, 6-2, 180, Keller, Texas

Xavier Robinson, RB, 6-2, 225, Midwest City

