OU football bowl projections 2023: Sooners likely to face Arizona in Alamo Bowl

Almost all bowl projections for Week 13 have coach Brent Venables and the OU football team facing Arizona in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.

The Sooners are on a two-game winning streak after losing two consecutive road matchups and are set to host TCU at 11 a.m. Friday.

OU (9-2, 6-2 Big 12), which is ranked No. 13 in the AP Top 25 and AFCA Coaches Poll, remains in contention to reach the Big 12 title game but will need some help.

Arizona is 8-3 overall and 6-2 in Pac-12 play.

All three of the Wildcats' losses were close — 31-24 at Mississippi State in overtime, 31-24 against Washington and 43-41 at USC in three overtimes. Arizona can clinch a spot in the Pac-12 championship game with a win at Arizona State and an Oregon State win at Oregon.

Arizona has consistently gotten better under coach Jedd Fisch. The Wildcats went 1-11 in his first year in 2021 before finishing 5-7 last season.

Here's a list of OU's bowl projections after Week 12.

2023 OU football bowl projections for Week 13

