OU football bowl projections 2023: Sooners could face Utah or USC in Alamo Bowl

The OU football team bounced back Saturday as it defeated West Virginia 59-20 in Norman, snapping a two-game losing streak.

The Sooners (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) jumped from No. 17 to No. 14 in the AP Top 25 and from No. 16 to No. 13 in the AFCA Coaches Poll following the victory.

And while there is still plenty of football to be played — the Sooners will play at BYU at 11 a.m. Saturday before hosting TCU at 11 a.m. the following Friday to end the regular season — OU is likely to face a quality program during the bowl season, regardless of whether it competes in the Big 12 title game.

Here are the Sooners' bowl projections for Week 12.

More: How Danny Stutsman gave OU football defense 'real emotional lift' in win vs. West Virginia

2023 OU football bowl projections for Week 12

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Alamo Bowl vs. Utah

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Alamo Bowl vs. Utah

247Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Texas A&M

CBS Sports: Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona

Athlon Sports: Alamo Bowl vs. USC

Action Sports: Alamo Bowl vs. USC

More: Mussatto: After brief OU football skid, Jeff Lebby redeemed himself. At least for a week.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football bowl projections 2023: Where the Sooners stand in Week 12