OU football bowl projections 2023: Sooners likely to face Arizona in Alamo Bowl

It's appearing more likely the OU football team will play Arizona in the Alamo Bowl.

Almost all of the latest bowl projections have the Sooners and Wildcats meeting on Dec. 28 in the Alamodome in San Antonio.

OU finished the regular season with a 10-2 record, including a 7-2 mark in Big 12 play. Arizona finished 9-3 overall and 7-2 in the Pac-12. Both teams finished third in their respective conferences.

Here's a list of OU's bowl projections for Week 14.

Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (2) and defensive back Kendel Dolby (15) celebrate during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Oklahoma won 69-45.

2023 OU football bowl projections for Week 14

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona

247Sports: Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona

CBS Sports: Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona

Athlon Sports: Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona

Action Sports: Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona

On3.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. Washington

Fox Sports: Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona

