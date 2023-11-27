OU football bowl projections 2023: Sooners likely to face Arizona in Alamo Bowl
It's appearing more likely the OU football team will play Arizona in the Alamo Bowl.
Almost all of the latest bowl projections have the Sooners and Wildcats meeting on Dec. 28 in the Alamodome in San Antonio.
OU finished the regular season with a 10-2 record, including a 7-2 mark in Big 12 play. Arizona finished 9-3 overall and 7-2 in the Pac-12. Both teams finished third in their respective conferences.
Here's a list of OU's bowl projections for Week 14.
2023 OU football bowl projections for Week 14
ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona
ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona
247Sports: Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona
CBS Sports: Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona
Athlon Sports: Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona
Action Sports: Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona
On3.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. Washington
Fox Sports: Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football bowl projections 2023: Where the Sooners stand in Week 14