OU football bowl projections 2023: Sooners' playoff hopes plummet after loss to Kansas

The Sooners' hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff took a major hit on Saturday in Lawrence, Kan.

OU suffered a 38-33 road loss to Kansas in Week 9. The upset defeat caused the Sooners to drop four spots to No. 10 in the AP poll, and they also dropped five spots to No. 11 in the AFCA Coaches poll.

With four games left in the regular season, OU (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) is still projected by many to play in a New Year's Six bowl game.

Here are the latest 2023 bowl projections for Oklahoma heading into this week's road game against OSU:

More: Which play calls did Jeff Lebby want back from OU's loss at Kansas? 'Gonna be a couple'

2023 OU football bowl projections

More: Relive OU softball's run to three straight WCWS titles with our 'Crimson Empire' book

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football bowl projections 2023: Where are Sooners after first loss?