OU football bowl projections 2023: Sooners jump into College Football Playoff picture

Jeff Patterson, The Oklahoman
Business is picking up for the OU football team.

The Sooners stormed into the bye week with an epic 34-30 win against Texas on Saturday in the Red River Rivalry. OU (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) jumped from No. 12 to No. 5 in the Associated Press poll and to No. 7 in the AFCA Coaches Poll.

As the lone undefeated team in the Big 12, the Sooners appear primed to make a run to the league title game and perhaps the College Football Playoff if they can get to 13-0 or 12-1. The postseason floor for Brent Venables' squad, according to most projections in Week 7, is a New Year's Six bowl.

Here are the latest 2023 bowl projections for OU heading into next week's game against UCF.

2023 OU football bowl projections

