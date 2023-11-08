Can OU football make Big 12 championship game? Potential scenarios for Sooners

Oklahoma football has seen its College Football Playoff chances all but disappear in the last two weeks with back-to-back losses against Kansas and Oklahoma State.

In fact, the No. 17 Sooners (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) no longer control their own destiny in the Big 12 championship race in their final season in the conference.

After only surrendering five turnovers in its first seven games, Oklahoma yielded an uncharacteristic six combined turnovers against the No. 16 Jayhawks and No. 15 Cowboys. OU’s typically sure-handed quarterback Dillon Gabriel has also thrown an interception in three consecutive games, including a pick-six against Kansas.

With three regular season games left against West Virginia, BYU and TCU, one question remains: Can Oklahoma still clinch a Big 12 Championship game berth?

Here’s the Sooners’ path to making the conference championship:

Can OU football make the Big 12 Championship?

The short answer is yes, but the Sooners need some help from Texas and Kansas (or from Oklahoma State and Kansas):

Texas must lose one of its three remaining games (at TCU, at Iowa State, vs. Texas Tech) and Kansas must lose one of its three remaining games (vs. Texas Tech, vs. Kansas State, at Cincinnati).

Oklahoma State must lose two of its three remaining games (at UCF, at Houston, vs. BYU) and Kansas must lose one of its three remaining games.

With head-to-head tiebreakers in play, Oklahoma has the edge over Texas should the Longhorns lose another conference game. However, with Oklahoma State owning the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Sooners, the Cowboys would need to lose two of their final three games for OU to be back in place.

Both scenarios include Kansas losing another game, as the Sooners and Jayhawks are currently tied for the third-best record in the conference. But Kansas holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over OU.

The Big 12 has no divisions, meaning all 14 teams compete for the top two spots in the standings for a placement in the conference championship game.

Big 12 standings tiebreaker rules

Oklahoma is currently tied for second in the Big 12 with five other teams, but holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Iowa State, and will play West Virginia.

In the scenario Kansas loses another game and the Sooners are tied with Kansas State with the same conference record, the tiebreaker rules are as follows:

If two teams are tied for first place, both will participate in the Big 12 Championship and the winner of the head-to-head with be the top seed. If the top-two standing programs did not play each other, then it falls into the criteria listed below. Win percentage against the next-highest placed common opponent in standings Win percentage against all common conference opponents Combined win percentage in conference games of conference opponents Total number of wins in a 12-game season, with only one win from FCS or lower division counting toward the total Highest ranking by SportSource Analytics following the last regular season game Coin toss

Big 12 football standings

Team Conference record Texas 5-1 Oklahoma State 5-1 Kansas 4-2 Oklahoma 4-2 Kansas State 4-2 West Virginia 4-2 Iowa State 4-2 Texas Tech 3-3 TCU 2-4 Houston 2-4 BYU 2-4 Baylor 2-4 UCF 1-5 Cincinnati 0-6

Oklahoma football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Oklahoma 73, Arkansas State 0 Saturday, Sept. 9 Oklahoma 28, SMU 11 Saturday, Sept. 16 Oklahoma 66, Tulsa 17 Saturday, Sept. 23 Oklahoma 20, Cincinnati 6* Saturday, Sept. 30 Oklahoma 50, Iowa State 20* Saturday, Oct. 7 Oklahoma 34, Texas 30 (Dallas)* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 Oklahoma 31, UCF 29* Saturday, Oct. 28 Kansas 38, Oklahoma 33* Saturday, Nov. 4 Oklahoma State 27, Oklahoma 24* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. West Virginia * Saturday, Nov. 18 at BYU* Friday, Nov. 24 vs. TCU* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big 12 championship game (Arlington, Texas)

