OU football backup QB Jacob Switzer, grandson of Barry Switzer, enters transfer portal

Oklahoma Red Team's Jacob Switzer (20) runs the ball during a spring scrimmage game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman Okla., on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

OU football's Jacob Switzer entered the transfer portal on Friday.

The walk-on redshirt junior quarterback is the grandson of Barry Switzer, who served as OU's head coach from 1973-88 and won three national championships. On3's Pete Nakos first reported the news.

Jacob Switzer is a former Norman North standout who spent his freshman season at Arkansas, where his grandfather played from 1956-60 and served as a running backs coach from 1961-65.

Jacob Switzer then spent time at Southeastern Louisiana, where he didn't play, and transferred to OU prior to the start of last season.

