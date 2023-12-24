OU football backup QB Davis Beville to enter transfer portal, per report

The OU football team has lost another quarterback to the transfer portal.

Redshirt senior quarterback Davis Beville has entered the portal, according to a report Saturday night from On3.

Beville — who was a three-star recruit in the 2019 class out of Greenville, South Carolina — played in nine games at Pittsburgh in 2020-21 before joining the Sooners before the 2022 season.

Beville played in seven games in two seasons with OU, including one start in a 49-0 loss to Texas in the 2022 Red River Rivalry. He went 15-for-30 passing for 102 yards with an interception as a Sooner.

His status for Thursday's Alamo Bowl against Arizona is uncertain, but OU listed him second on the depth chart behind Jackson Arnold. If Beville is unavailable, General Booty would be set to be OU's second-string quarterback.

Dillon Gabriel, the Sooners' starting quarterback in 2022-23, announced on Dec. 9 that he would transfer to Oregon for his final year college eligibility.

OU quarterback depth chart for Alamo Bowl

(Listed as of Dec. 13)

No. 10, Jackson Arnold, 6-foot-1, 216 points, freshman

No. 11, Davis Beville, 6-foot-6, 226 pounds, redshirt senior

No. 14, General Booty, 6-foot-2, 191 pounds, redshirt sophomore

