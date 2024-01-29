OU football adds Washington offensive lineman Geirean Hatchett via transfer portal

Washington offensive lineman Geirean Hatchett leaves the field after their loss against Michigan in the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

NORMAN — The OU football team bolstered its offensive line on Monday with the addition of Washington transfer Geirean Hatchett.

Hatchett appeared in 12 games and made four starts at right guard as a junior this past season. He was a part of an elite Washington offensive line that won the 2023 Joe Moore Award, which is given to the best offensive line unit in the nation.

Hatchett isn't the only addition OU has made up front this offseason. It has also landed North Texas transfer Febechi Nwaiwu, Michigan State transfer Spencer Brown and USC transfer Michael Tarquin.

The Sooners added to their offensive line via their 2024 high school recruiting class as well. They've four-star prospect Eugene Brooks and three-star prospects Eddy Pierre-Louis and Daniel Akinkunmi.

