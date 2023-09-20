OU football adds Tulsa NOAH's Danny Okoye, top in-state recruit, to Sooners' 2024 class

After collecting 30 offers from prestigious college football programs across the nation, Danny Okoye made his choice.

The Tulsa NOAH senior defensive end committed to OU during a ceremony Wednesday evening in Bixby.

The No. 1 player in The Oklahoman’s Super 30 rankings of the state’s best senior prospects, Okoye has made a name for himself with his unique story as a highly recruited homeschool star. He totaled 43 tackles and six sacks in his junior year with Tulsa Northeast Oklahoma Association of Homeschools (NOAH), receiving The Oklahoman’s second-team All-State honors.

At 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, Okoye is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports Composite. While he excels as an edge rusher, he can also play tight end and wide receiver.

With so many offers, Okoye – nicknamed “Danny Phantom” for his ability to “take souls” while tackling – went through a step-by-step process.

He revealed his top 10 schools in May: Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana State, Nebraska, Oregon, OU, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M. Then he narrowed that group to OU, Texas and Tennessee on Sept. 10.

“Really, whoever I feel is interested in me not just as an athlete, but also as a person,” Okoye told The Oklahoman this summer, “I feel like that’s gonna weigh pretty heavily.”

More: The Oklahoman's Week 4 picks for every high school football game in the state

Oklahoma Sooners football 2024 commitments

*-Preferred walk-on

More: ‘Always been a dream’: Why Norman's Dax Noles joined growing group of OU football walk-ons

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football: Danny Okoye commits to Sooners' 2024 recruiting class