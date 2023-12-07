Former Michigan State football offensive tackle Spencer Brown has committed to Oklahoma, he announced Wednesday via On3.

The fifth-year senior with one season of eligibility remaining made his transfer decision fast, as he announced his transfer portal entry on Nov. 27.

Losing Brown would be a blow for the Spartans, as the 6-foot-6, 315-pound tackle has started each of the past two seasons for Michigan State.

More: Who has OU football added, lost via the transfer portal? Here's the complete list

BREAKING: Former Michigan State OT Spencer Brown has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells @on3sports



The 6’6 310 OT chose the Sooners over USC, Ole Miss, & others



Will have 1 year of eligibility remaining https://t.co/Sc5kqF9F17 pic.twitter.com/KxYtHCBVJ6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 6, 2023

“I appreciate everybody who helped me become the man I am today since I arrived on campus,” Brown wrote in a social media post when announcing his portal intentions. “I want to thank (Coach Mark Dantonio) for making my dreams come true! Thank you to the coaches, support staff, and my teammates for giving me a once in a lifetime experience! I have no regrets! Lastly, I want to thank the fans; you will always have a special place in my heart!”

Michigan State has had 15 players enter the transfer portal since former coach Mel Tucker was fired in late September after sexually harassing rape survivor Brenda Tracy. Along with Tucker's exit, Spartans athletic director Alan Haller also relieved the entire coaching staff of its duties, leaving newly hired coach Jonathan Smith to assemble his own staff.

The Commerce Township, Michigan, native was a three-star recruit in the 2019 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. He was ranked the No. 40 offensive tackle and No. 525 overall recruit nationally.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: OU football adds Spencer Brown via transfer portal from Michigan State