OU football adds commitment from 4-star safety Reggie Powers III to 2024 recruiting class

Another talented player in the 2024 recruiting class has committed to the OU football program.

Reggie Powers III, a safety from Centerville High School in Ohio, announced his commitment to the Sooners on Saturday. He chose OU over Ohio State and UCLA.

Powers is a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports. He had been committed to Michigan State but announced on Sept. 26 he was reopening his recruitment.

He announced he received an offer from OU on Sept. 21 and attended the Sooners’ 31-29 home win over UCF on Oct. 21.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, Powers had 80 tackles (eight for loss), 10 pass breakups, four forced fumbles and two sacks during his junior season.

Powers is the third safety in the 2024 class to commit to the Sooners, joining Jaydan Hardy of Lewisville, Texas, and Mykel Patterson-McDonald of Westmoore.

More: What went wrong for OU football late at Kansas? Sooners 'all got to own a piece of this'

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Reggie Powers tells me he has Committed to Oklahoma!



The 6’1 200 S from Dayton, OH chose the Sooners over Ohio State & UCLA



“This is a very special opportunity and great program to be a part of. Sooner Nation lets go win some championships!”… pic.twitter.com/NWgIpS1qZk — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 28, 2023

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football: Reggie Powers III commits to Sooners' 2024 class