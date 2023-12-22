Which OU football 2024 signees could make early impact or are likely to redshirt?

NORMAN — Brent Venables brought it up repeatedly over the last couple weeks.

“I think out of the top 20-ranked teams in college football, we had the most snaps from freshmen and redshirt freshmen,” the OU coach said Wednesday at his signing day press conference.

The Sooners got plenty of production out of the 2023 class, with safety Peyton Bowen (303 snaps) and defensive end Adepoju Adebawore (177 snaps) playing the most among defensive freshmen while junior college transfer Kendel Dolby played 444 snaps.

On the offensive size, now-departed offensive lineman Cayden Green led the way among freshmen with 568 snaps, while quarterback Jackson Arnold played 94.

How will the 2024 class, with 27 players signed Wednesday, compare?

Here’s a look at which players will have a chance to contribute right away and which ones might need some time to develop:

Immediate opportunity

Davon Mitchell, tight end*

Though the Sooners added Southeastern Louisiana transfer Bauer Sharp in the transfer portal, Mitchell still will be counted on right out of the gate as the Sooners lose Austin Stogner to graduation. The York, Alabama, product has the physical traits and the experience to break through immediately.

Danny Okoye, defensive lineman*

Like David Stone, Okoye will have a chance to play right off the bat, with Okoye primarily being an edge rusher. With Rondell Bothroyd and Trace Ford out of eligibility, Okoye could slide into a role early like what R Mason Thomas or Adepoju Adebawore had this season, but with a chance to expand even further.

David Stone, defensive lineman*

Stone was the centerpiece of the Sooners’ class, both as it relates to future contribution but also for immediate impact. Stone is expected to enroll early and has spent the last two seasons at IMG Academy, making him more prepared than most freshmen to make the leap to being a contributor in college.

Tulsa Noah senior defensive end Danny Okoye gives a horns down as he chooses the University of Oklahoma during a ceremony in Bixby, Okla., Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023

Likely contributor

Eli Bowen, defensive back*

Eli isn’t quite as much of a sure-thing quick contributor as his older brother, Peyton, was last season but Bowen’s knack for finding the football — whether it be in the secondary or on special teams — will give him a chance to see the field quickly in Norman.

Jaydan Hardy, defensive back*

Hardy and Bowen are probably the two defensive backs most ready to be immediate contributors, and with both expected to enroll early, they might be able to get an even further jump.

Zion Kearney*, wide receiver

Kearney’s size and speed — he’s 6-foot-2 and ran a 10.89 100-yard dash in the spring — give him a chance to see the field quickly even though the Sooners are losing just one wide receiver (Drake Stoops) who was a key contributor in 2023, as long as Jalil Farooq ultimately decides to stay.

Zion Ragins, wide receiver

The question with Ragins is where he’ll contribute, but his versatility and speed — he twice won Georgia Class 5A state titles in the 100 before finishing second last season — make him likely to see the field. Ragins would be used in specific packages meant to take advantage of his unique skill set, or as a returner.

Nigel Smith II, defensive line*

Smith’s edge-rushing ability figures to be something the Sooners can take advantage of immediately as they will have plenty of snaps to replace at defensive end. His father, Nigel Smith Sr., was a basketball player at SMU and the younger Smith has that athleticism too — plus the 6-foot-5 frame doesn’t hurt.

Taylor Tatum, running back

If Tatum was enrolling early, maybe he’d be in the top category, but still, there’s an excellent chance that Tatum sees significant time in 2024. No. 1 running backs in the class don’t generally sit for long and Tatum doesn’t figure to be any different. The Sooners return Gavin Sawchuk as the expected starter at the position and hope Jovantae Barnes is able to get healthy and become a consistent contributor again. But with Tawee Walker, Marcus Major and Daylan Smothers in the portal, Tatum will be counted on for at least some role in the backfield.

Possible contributor

Michael Boganowski, defensive back*

Boganowski could be a sleeper in the class, fitting into either the cheetah spot or at safety in Venables’ defense. Boganowski certainly wasn’t an unknown on the recruiting circuit but as a tweener — either an outside linebacker or safety — and that might have kept him from breaking through in a major way, but he’s a good fit for what the Sooners like to do defensively.

Ivan Carreon, wide receiver*

Carreon put up monster numbers at Odessa (Texas) High, setting several program career records. He’s also a basketball and track standout. Carreon’s 6-foot-6 frame leaves him plenty of room to add bulk and he might ultimately wind up as a tight end who has the potential to be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

KJ Daniels, wide receiver

Daniels will have the opportunity to compete right off the bat, though it might be hard for him to break into a rotation that figures to be headlined by Jalil Farooq, Andrel Anthony, Nic Anderson and Jayden Gibson. But Daniels’ speed makes him a candidate to find a home somewhere, potentially in the slot.

Jayden Jackson, defensive line*

The Sooners have plenty of production to replace up front and while Jackson might not have the ceiling of David Stone and Danny Okoye, Jackson’s IMG experience — like Stone’s — might help translate into a quicker readiness to see the field. Jackson could quickly find himself in the rotation on the interior of the line.

Devon Jordan, defensive back

Jordan is the No. 34 cornerback prospect in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports Composite and defensive backs are often quick to see the field as freshmen. Jordan figures to be able to play at least minimal snaps from the start, with a chance of expanding his role if he can prove himself.

James Nesta, linebacker*

One of two signees expected to play baseball for the Sooners as well (Taylor Tatum is the other), Nesta is a physical outside linebacker/edge rusher type who could start off as a special teams option from the jump as he settles into the Sooners’ defensive system.

Jeremiah Newcombe, defensive back

There’s a reason plenty of OU’s secondary signees are showing up in this category — at least a few figure to breakthrough into at least somewhat regular roles but which one or ones remains to be seen. Newcombe has an intriguing lineage, as his father, Bobby Newcombe, was a quarterback for Nebraska from 1997-2000. Newcombe’s athleticism stands out even in a group where being athletic is a must.

Eddy Pierre-Louis, offensive line

The Sooners would probably prefer not to need Pierre-Louis to contribute immediately but depending on the Sooners’ success in the transfer portal, he might have both an opportunity and a need to play quickly. With the Sooners losing both starting guards — McKade Mettauer to graduation and Green to transfer — and with Savion Byrd exiting through the portal as well, there will be a need for help on the interior.

Mykel Patterson-McDonald, defensive back

Patterson-McDonald projects at safety but has played in several different spots at Westmoore. Defensive backs often have a quicker learning curve at the next level, so Patterson-McDonald could find at least minimal playing time early but might be behind some of the others at his position in the 2024 class.

Reggie Powers III, defensive back

Powers is another player who could project into the cheetah spot on OU’s defense. His physicality might be the difference and could help Powers find his way into a significant special teams role if nothing else.

Xavier Robinson, running back*

The Carl Albert product doesn’t have the hype that Taylor Tatum brings at the position but he might be physically in a better place to withstand the rigors of the SEC from Day 1 and, unlike Tatum, Robinson is expected to enroll early. Running back is also a spot where depth can get thinned out really quick so even if he starts low on the depth chart, Robinson will get a chance to see the field at some point.

Carl Albert's Xavier Robinson (21) catches a pass for a touchdown and is brought down in the end zone by Del City's Ricklan Holmes (40) during the 5A high school football state championship game between Carl Albert and Del City at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond, Okla., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Likely to redshirt

Josh Aisosa, offensive line

The Edmond Santa Fe product figures to need some time to develop, especially given that he didn’t start playing football until he was a sophomore. Aisosa, like fellow offensive line signee Daniel Akinkunmi, has a high ceiling, but it wouldn’t be a potential that comes to fruition quickly.

Daniel Akinkunmi, offensive line*

Akinkunmi, who hails from East London, England, came to football late so he’ll need some time to develop. At 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, Akinkunmi certainly looks the part and has a very high ceiling, but it’ll take some time to get the NFL Academy product ready for the grind of an SEC schedule.

Isaiah Autry, offensive line*

It’s hard to breakthrough immediately on the offensive line and even more so at the tackle spot, where Autry is projected to play. At 6-foot-7, 300 pounds, Autry certainly has the frame to play at this level but it figures to take some time working with Jerry Schmidt and Bill Bedenbaugh before he’s able to get on the field.

Eugene Brooks, offensive line*

Brooks might have a bit better chance of Autry at playing right off the bat, but it’s still likely he redshirts. Eddy Pierre-Louis figures to be first up among freshmen to see playing time on the interior of the offensive line, and OU has made adding at the position in the transfer portal a priority.

Wyatt Gilmore, defensive line*

Gilmore might need time to develop physically to hold up to the rigors of the SEC, and it figures to be difficult for him to break through and get playing time quickly on the edge, as Danny Okoye and Nigel Smith figure to be in better position to see playing time quickly on the edge.

Michael Hawkins, quarterback*

Hawkins figures to be the “break-glass-in-case-of-emergency” option for the Sooners at quarterback. Davis Beville can return for another season and General Booty available as well, but should Jackson Arnold get hurt for an extended period, Hawkins might give the Sooners their best chance at success.

Brendan Zurbrugg, quarterback

With Arnold in place and Hawkins being in better position to contribute immediately — both due to present skillset and Hawkins not only enrolling early but also joining the Sooners for their final bowl prep — it is hard to imagine a less-than-disastrous scenario where Zurbrugg sees the field enough not to redshirt.

*-Expected to enroll in January

