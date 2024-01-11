OU earns top spot in Softball America 2024 preseason poll; Oklahoma State ranked No. 14
Softball America announced its 2024 preseason college softball rankings Thursday.
Unsurprisingly, OU is ranked No. 1 after winning its third straight national championship last season and ending the year on a 53-game win streak. Oklahoma State earned the No. 14 spot.
Four Big 12 teams are in the top 25.
Along with the Sooners and Cowgirls, Texas (No. 7) and Baylor (No. 11) were included.
OU is set to begin the season on Feb. 8 in Mexico with a double-header against Utah Valley and No. 9 Duke at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge.
OSU will begin the year on the same day with a road game against California State University at Northridge.
Here are the rankings.
More: OU football: Sooners' offensive line overhaul continues with SEC on horizon
Softball America preseason top 25 rankings
1. OU
2. Tennessee
3. Florida State
4. Stanford
5. Clemson
6. Georgia
7. Texas
8. Arkansas
9. Duke
10. UCLA
11. Baylor
12. LSU
13. Utah
14. Oklahoma State
15. Nebraska
16. Oregon
17. South Carolina
18. Virginia Tech
19. Texas A&M
20. Auburn
21. Alabama
22. Washington
23. Louisiana
24. Florida
25. San Diego State
More: Oklahoma State football early enrollees arrive this week. What to know about the newcomers.
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU ranked No. 1 in Softball America 2024 preseason poll; OSU is 14th