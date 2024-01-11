OU earns top spot in Softball America 2024 preseason poll; Oklahoma State ranked No. 14

Softball America announced its 2024 preseason college softball rankings Thursday.

Unsurprisingly, OU is ranked No. 1 after winning its third straight national championship last season and ending the year on a 53-game win streak. Oklahoma State earned the No. 14 spot.

Four Big 12 teams are in the top 25.

Along with the Sooners and Cowgirls, Texas (No. 7) and Baylor (No. 11) were included.

OU is set to begin the season on Feb. 8 in Mexico with a double-header against Utah Valley and No. 9 Duke at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge.

OSU will begin the year on the same day with a road game against California State University at Northridge.

Here are the rankings.

More: OU football: Sooners' offensive line overhaul continues with SEC on horizon

Oklahoma's Kinzie Hansen (9) celebrates her 3-run home run in the seventh inning during the NCAA Norman Super Regional softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Clemson Tigers at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Okla., Saturday, May, 27, 2023.

Softball America preseason top 25 rankings

1. OU

2. Tennessee

3. Florida State

4. Stanford

5. Clemson

6. Georgia

7. Texas

8. Arkansas

9. Duke

10. UCLA

11. Baylor

12. LSU

13. Utah

14. Oklahoma State

15. Nebraska

16. Oregon

17. South Carolina

18. Virginia Tech

19. Texas A&M

20. Auburn

21. Alabama

22. Washington

23. Louisiana

24. Florida

25. San Diego State

More: Oklahoma State football early enrollees arrive this week. What to know about the newcomers.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU ranked No. 1 in Softball America 2024 preseason poll; OSU is 14th