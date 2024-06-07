OU commit Allyssa Parker of Pocola named Gatorade Oklahoma Softball Player of the Year

One day after OU softball won its fourth straight national title, a coveted recruit who is committed to the Sooners earned one of the state’s top honors.

Pocola’s Allyssa Parker was named the 2023-24 Gatorade Oklahoma Softball Player of the Year, the company announced Friday.

Parker, a pitcher and infielder, committed to OU in September and is the nation’s eighth-ranked prospect in the 2025 class, according to Extra Innings Softball.

Listed at 5-foot-11, Parker led Pocola to the Class 2A fastpitch softball state championship game last fall.

More: Why did Kelly Maxwell transfer to OU softball? For a WCWS moment just like this

Pocola’s Allyssa Parker (00) pitches during a high school Class 2A fast pitch softball state championship game between Dale High School and Pocola High School at Oklahoma State’e Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

She had a 17-4 record in the circle with a 0.79 ERA and 172 strikeouts in 123 innings. At the plate, Parker finished with a .377 batting average, 12 home runs, 39 RBIs, 52 runs and 25 stolen bases.

“If I were starting a team, I think my first pick would be Parker,” Mustang coach Lacy Darity said. “She’s a really good pitcher, but she is dangerous at the plate, too — maybe the most feared hitter in the state. She'd definitely be my first choice to build a team around.”

A versatile athlete, Parker is also a star basketball player and helped Pocola reach the state tournament, averaging 29.3 points per game.

Parker is the first athlete from Pocola to be named the Gatorade Oklahoma Softball Player of the Year.

More: Where does OU softball rank among the greatest dynasties in college sports history?

Picola's Allyssa Parker (00) pitches during the Class 2A high school softball state championship tournament between Dibble High School and Picola High School at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium Complex in Oklahoma City on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

Nick Sardis covers high school sports for The Oklahoman. Have a story idea for Nick? He can be reached at nsardis@oklahoman.com or on Twitter at @nicksardis. Sign up for The Varsity Club newsletter to access more high school coverage. Support Nick's work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Pocola's Allyssa Parker is Gatorade Oklahoma Softball Player of Year