OU’s Coach Venables gets a new contract

Norman, OK – Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables has agreed to a new six-year contract extension, per ESPN. The extension still needs to be approved at a board of regents meeting.

Venables is entering his third season as Sooners head coach and is leading the program into the SEC. In two seasons Venables is 16-10, including a 10-3 showing last season.

Aside from his record, Venables has put together three straight top ten recruiting classes during his tenure as Sooners head coach.

