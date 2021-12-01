OU Board of Regents set to vote on $325,000 supplemental one-time payment for Bob Stoops’ interim role

Bob Stoops has provided stability for the Oklahoma football program in a time of great uncertainty.

Stoops agreed to step in as the interim head coach and will coach the Sooners in their upcoming bowl game. Now, the OU Board of Regents is set to vote tomorrow on a supplemental one-time payment of $325,000 for Stoops’ work leading up to and including coaching in Oklahoma’s bowl game.

At tomorrow’s OU Board of Regent’s meeting they are to vote on paying Bob Stoops a 1 time compensation of $325,000 for being interim head football coach. https://t.co/sDyXASntrg pic.twitter.com/RhgPpvHm8r — Reese Gorman (@reeseg_3) December 1, 2021

Stoops has been a rock for Oklahoma throughout this ongoing coaching search. Alongside OU president Joseph Harroz Jr. and OU athletic director Joe Castiglione, Stoops addressed the Sooners’ coaching vacancy and future earlier this week.

“Listen, talking to our fan base out there, I’m talking to our recruits out there, I’m talking to our players’ parents out there. I’ve had multiple meetings already with players. Going out recruiting tonight. The message to all of you is listen, when I arrived here in Dec. 1, 1998, there was something to be concerned about. A lot to be concerned about. Four straight years without a winning record. No bowl games. Two years later, we were 13-0 and won the national championship. This place is in a hell of a lot better shape than it was in Dec. 1, 1998,” Stoops said.

In that press conference, Stoops reiterated that the Oklahoma football program has always been bigger than just the current head coach.

“There’s not one guy, one person in the history of this program that’s bigger than the program. Coach Switzer, myself or Lincoln Riley. And what I told the players is they are the program. Players throughout these decades, they are OU football. Not us as a coach. I’m getting in the Hall of Fame because of them. The players, the coaches around them, all of that, but those players are the ones who are OU football and they’ll stick together. They stick together. They’ll continue to be OU football, championship football, the way we’re used to playing it,” Stoops said.

Story continues

Since taking over in the interim, Stoops has been out recruiting for Oklahoma, too.

“Well, it’s an easy sell. You sell the university. You sell the leadership here that’s in front of you. You sell the history of success. Not just in the last 23 years. Decades of success. It’s going to continue to happen. We’ve got great leadership, great facilities, a great university to recruit to academically. All of it together, it’s still here. This job, with all of the pluses of it, is going to attract a top, great coach. And Joe will find the right, great coach. They’re out there and this is an attractive job. Give it time, and I think everybody will be pleased with it,” Stoops said.

Given the stability Stoops has provided, the expectation is that this vote will pass quickly and Stoops will be paid $325,000 for his work as the interim head coach.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.

List