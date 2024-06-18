OU Board of Regents to consider 2025 budget, raise for general manager Curtis Lofton

NORMAN — The OU Board of Regents will vote on the 2025 fiscal year budget and athletic contracts in its annual budget meeting Friday morning.

The agenda outlined the financial impacts of the Sooners’ impending move from the Big 12 to the SEC, which includes $20 million in shifting conference distribution, pending Regents approval.

For the 2024 fiscal year, OU budgeted for $117 million in athletic revenue. For the 2025 fiscal year proposed budget, OU has budgeted for $106 million in athletic revenue.

The board will consider increased spending on travel from $27 million to $33 million primarily due to athletics travel for conference events. The agenda reports an estimated cost of $4.5 million for air charter services for athletic team travel during the 2025 fiscal year.

The previous annual expenditure for fiscal year 2023 was over $3.8 million and the current fiscal year 2024 total spent through April is over $3.2 million. The agenda reads that available funding has been identified within the athletics department operating account.

Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops slaps hands with Curtis Lofton (40) after the Sooners made a defensive stop against Missouri during the first half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Missouri Tigers (MU) at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2007, in Norman, Okla.

The board will consider annual salary raises for football operations administrator Woody Glass from $310,000 to $350,000 and football general manager Curtis Lofton from $101,500 to $300,000.

Lofton’s title on OU athletics’ website says Director of SOUL Mission. Lofton refers to himself as OU’s general manager in his X, formerly known as Twitter, bio.

Sooners head coach Brent Venables was asked if he would hire a general manager in March.

“We’d be naive if we didn’t look at the change that’s going on in college football, both currently and the landscape,” Venables said. “The toothpaste is definitely out of the tube and you’re not putting it back in.

“I always look at trying to hire people who are smarter than me and to surround myself with really good intelligent people who have either the experience where you want to go or they have the acumen to learn and grow and get better and lead. So we’re always looking at ways to get better.”

Sooners women's basketball's associate head coach Jonas Chatterton, who was hired on May 3, is expected to have his appointment confirmed.

The Board of Regents will vote at 9 a.m. Friday at the Noble Research Institute Conference Center in Ardmore.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU Board of Regents to consider 2025 budget, raise for Curtis Lofton