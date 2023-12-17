OU basketball vs. Green Bay: Three takeaways from Sooners' win to stay undefeated

NORMAN — Only seven teams in the nation entered Saturday's slate of games with an undefeated record, and three of them suffered their first loss.

But the Sooners are still standing.

No. 11-ranked OU earned an 81-47 home win over Green Bay. The Sooners (10-0) are off to their best start to a season since they went 12-0 to begin their 2015-16 campaign.

OU is one of four undefeated teams left in college basketball. The rest of that list consists of No. 4 Houston, No. 20 James Madison and Ole Miss.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

More: OU men's basketball: Breaking down the Sooners' roster for the 2023-24 season

Oklahoma forward Sam Godwin dunks over Green Bay guard David Douglas Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

Sam Godwin has been historically dominant on the offensive glass

Sam Godwin seemingly knows where the ball is going to travel every time it bounces off the rim.

When a 3-point attempt by Milos Uzan hit back iron with 9:32 left in the first half, it was Godwin who emerged from the congested paint with the offensive rebound.

Javian McCollum then tried his luck from deep later in the possession. And when his shot also rimmed out, Godwin was in the right place once again for the board.

This time the senior center took it upon himself by sinking the putback shot. Godwin dominated on the glass all night, finishing with five rebounds (four offensive) to go along with nine points in just 15 minutes.

It's nothing new for Godwin, who's gathering offensive boards at an unprecedented rate. The former walk-on entered Saturday with a nation-leading offensive rebound percentage of 27.1%.

Since KenPom began keeping track of the stat in 2004, Pittsburgh's DeJuan Blair (2009) boasts the highest offensive rebound percentage for a season (23.6%) when looking only at those who played at least 40% of their team's minutes.

More: Five things to know about OU men's basketball team for 2023-24 season

Offensive struggles get blurry when you go fast

As an open Otega Oweh caught a pass in transition, OU's bench rose to its feet.

It knew what was coming next.

Oweh took two dribbles before clearing for takeoff. The sophomore guard then glided through the air before throwing down a reverse-pump dunk.

Oweh's highlight-reel slam came during a 15-0 run by OU to close out the first half and claim a 36-20 lead. It also contributed to the Sooners' 21 fastbreak points on Saturday.

OU's transition offense made up for its struggles in the half-court setting. The Sooners went 5 for 17 from deep (29.4%), and they recorded a season-high 16 turnovers.

But OU is an athletic team that's at its best when it can run, and that showed in the blowout win.

Oklahoma guard Javian McCollum, left, looks to pass the ball past Green Bay guard David Douglas Jr., right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

OU shows off its depth

The Sooners put their depth on full display Saturday.

OU racked up 39 bench points, and it got contributions from just about everyone who saw the floor.

The Sooners got a boost in the backcourt. Senior Rivaldo Soares recorded 13 points to go along with five rebounds, while senior Le'Tre Darthard chipped in nine points on 3-for-5 shooting from deep.

OU also got some good production in the frontcourt from John Hugley IV. The redshirt junior forward recorded 11 points and four rebounds.

OU's depth has been a strength all season. It's averaging 29.5 bench points per game.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU basketball vs. Green Bay: Sooners win to stay undefeated