OU basketball vs. BYU: Score prediction, scouting report for Sooners-Cougars Big 12 game

NORMAN — Porter Moser isn’t as interested in fielding questions about his team’s struggles of late as he is preparing for what’s next.

His focus is on OU’s (16-6, 4-5) matchup with No. 21 BYU (16-5, 4-4 Big 12) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Norman on ESPN+ and the unique challenge its offense brings. The Cougars rank first nationally in 3-point makes with an average 12.1 per game and also attempt the second most 3-pointers in the country, shooting 33.3 a contest.

Moser and the Sooners know their opponent is going to make a plethora of 3s and are emphasizing contesting them and putting together consecutive stops, something they’ve struggled to do of late.

“They run their offense as fluid as anyone in the country,” Moser said Monday. “It makes basketball savants excited when you see their offense. The amount of shooters they have (is impressive). … You’re not going to stop them from taking them, they’re going to take them. You’re just trying to contest them, limit them and push them out further but they’re going to do what they do and they do it extremely well.”

After dropping three of its last four games, Oklahoma has an opportunity to bounce back and add an impressive win to its resume. BYU is No. 7 in the country in the NET rankings, the NCAA’s primary sorting tool for evaluating teams.

Coach Mark Pope has BYU seventh in the NCAA's NET rankings in the Cougars' first season in the Big 12.

Cougars head coach Mark Pope’s offensive system has given teams fits all season. They've scored 80-plus points in three conference games this season, including 87 and 84 in wins over No. 14 Iowa State and Texas, respectively.

“They push it so fast,” Moser said. “They run so hard, they space and their point guard is elite. I think he's one of the best point guards in the country. He finds the ball, the ball has eyes when it's in his hand. I mean, it’s finding the shooter all the time. I think he's terrific, but they all are locked and loaded. They all have catch-and-shoot quick Releases. They have a deep range and I think it's going to be a great challenge for our defense.”

Moser said the program being on the West Coast might be a reason for BYU flying under a lot of people’s radars, but Pope’s group is as impressive of a team he’s watched all season. The Cougars are led by junior guard Jaxson Robinson, an Ada graduate, who averages 13.8 points per game.

Their two bigs senior Noah Waterman and junior Aly Khalifa are also threats to score inside and stretch defenses by passing to 3-point shooters.

“They’re a team that can make a deep, deep run in (the NCAA Tournament),” Moser said. “Because they guard, they shoot, they’re older and they run a phenomenal offense.

“… (Our players) know that we're fighting. Every game you're trying to go on a one-game win streak. Every game is a big NCAA Tournament game, so it's not the pressure of it, they know how good they are. They know it’s a Quad 1 win if we can get it.”

Le'Tre Darthard’s emergence

Le’Tre Darthard has a familiarity with the Cougars, having faced them three consecutive years dating back to his time at Utah Valley.

While he hasn’t found much success offensively against BYU in the past, averaging 3.3 points in three games, his experience facing the Cougars' tendencies is valuable to the Sooners as they try and get their season back on track.

“They can shoot,” Darthard said. “They run a great offense so we’re going to have to have to be on it on defense, obviously.”

The senior guard logged 28 minutes, the most he’s played since Dec. 28, and tied his season high with 14 points in OU’s 74-63 loss at UCF last Saturday. He shot 4 for 6 from 3-point range and will need to continue that consistency if OU’s going to keep up with BYU’s high-octane offense.

Moser thinks Darthard is finding his confidence and could play a significant role in attempting to slow BYU’s shooting attack.

“He knows they’re difficult to guard,” Moser said. “The way they move it and space it, they’re going to shoot it. … Their bigs can really pass and there's a reason they’re so good offensively, they’ve got the pieces and they’re well coached. Le’Tre’s guarded them but it’s a new year and a new system.”

Oklahoma guard Le'Tre Darthard, right, dribbles as Cincinnati guard Dan Skillings Jr., left, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Kaden Cooper's progression

Moser was asked about Kaden Cooper’s absence Monday as the highly-touted freshman hasn’t played more than two minutes since Dec. 16.

“(He’s) still working hard, (has a) phenomenal attitude and you never know,” Moser said. “I just think he’s doing really well, we’re really pleased with every single day he comes ready to practice and learn. I think he’ll be ready when his shot comes because his attitude has been great.”

Cooper, also originally from Ada, was a four-star recruit out of The Skill Factory in Woodstock, Georgia.

Moser likes what he’s seen from Cooper and maintains that his time will come.

OU-BYU score prediction

BYU 78, OU 64: BYU plays fast and knocks down more 3-pointers than any team in the country. The Sooners should improve offensively from last Saturday’s disaster in Orlando and get back to how they played in their win at Kansas State on Jan. 30, but it won’t be enough to slow Robinson and the Cougars.

Oklahoma vs. No. 21 BYU

TIPOFF: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lloyd Noble Center (ESPN+)

