OU basketball vs. Arkansas: Four takeaways from Sooners' win against Razorbacks

TULSA — Javian McCollum scored 20 points to lead No. 19 Oklahoma to a 79-70 win over Arkansas on Saturday at BOK Center.

McCollum added five rebounds and four assists.

The Sooners (9-0) continued their best start since their Final Four run in 2015-16 while the loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Razorbacks (6-4).

When Arkansas made a run to get back into the game early in the second half, McCollum kept slamming the door.

First, he hit a 3-pointer in the opening minutes after the Razorbacks had quickly cut the Sooners’ 12-point halftime lead to six.

Not long after, McCollum drew a foul on a 3-pointer and hit all three shots to kick off a 12-0 Oklahoma run.

Oklahoma guard Javian McCollum (2) dives to lay up the ball past Arkansas forward Jalen Graham (11) in the first half during an NCAA basketball game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Arkansas Razorbacks at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

It was during that stretch that Arkansas coach Eric Musselman picked up back-to-back technicals to end his day after berating officials during a stoppage.

It was the second time in three seasons Musselman was ejected against the Sooners. He was also ejected late in the Razorbacks’ 88-66 loss to Oklahoma in Tulsa in December 2021.

Khalif Battle led Arkansas with 13 points but was just 2 of 10 from the floor. Jeremiah Davenport added 12.

The Razorbacks shot just 40% from the floor.

The game was back-and-forth for much of the first half before Oklahoma took control with a 14-2 run over the last 4:11 before halftime.

Rivaldo Soares scored six of the Sooners’ points during the stretch — four on free throws.

Much of Soares’ production came off of rebounds as Oklahoma outrebounded the Razorbacks 19-11 at the break and outscored Arkansas 26-10 in the paint.

The Sooners finished with a 30-20 rebounding edge.

Otega Oweh added 14 points, Soares 13 and Milos Uzan 11 for Oklahoma.

The Sooners were 25 of 49 from the field (51.0%) and outscored Arkansas 36-26 in the paint overall.

Six technical fouls were called in the game, all in the second half. The teams combined for 42 fouls.

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser yells to players in the first quarter during an NCAA basketball game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Arkansas Razorbacks at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Defense stymies Razorbacks

Arkansas finished just 40% from the floor, and needed a late surge to get to that point.

Similarly in the paint, Oklahoma outscored the Razorbacks 36-26 in the paint and it took a late push for Arkansas to make it that close.

It was the fifth time in nine games that the Sooners have held an opponent to 40% or less from the floor.

Eric Musselman ejected — again

For the second time in three seasons, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman wasn’t around to see the end of the game in the BOK Center.

Just more than four minutes into the second half, the game went to a media timeout after a seemingly routine play with Arkansas maintaining possession after the ball went off an OU player and out of bounds.

But moments after the whistle, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman was animated as he argued with lead official Keith Kimble.

Musselman quickly drew a pair of technical fouls, earning an ejection.

Musselman was also ejected late in OU’s 2021-22 win over the Razorbacks.

The heated exchanges didn’t begin or end with Musselman, though, as Rivaldo Soares was also called for a technical during the timeout that sent Musselman to the showers.

A few minutes later, the Sooners’ Otega Oweh was called for a technical foul for shouting toward the Arkansas bench after hitting a 3-pointer.

All in all, six technical fouls were called in the game.

BOK crowd brings energy

The last two seasons, while the Crimson and Cardinal Classic was a neutral site matchup, Arkansas fans made up the majority of the crowd.

Saturday, though, there was a much larger proportion of OU fans in the BOK Center, giving much more energy to the matchup, especially early when the game was back and forth until the Sooners’ closing run.

