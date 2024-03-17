OU basketball snubbed from NCAA Tournament is 'absolute insanity': Social media reacts

The OU men’s basketball team did not make the NCAA Tournament.

The Sooners were revealed as the first team to miss the cut during Selection Sunday. They fell short despite being ranked as the No. 46 team in the NET rankings.

OU has yet to make the NCAA Tournament under Porter Moser, who's in his third season as the team's head coach.

Here's what people on social media had to say about OU (20-12, 8-10 Big 12) not making the cut:

Social media reactions to OU men's basketball not making the NCAA Tournament

On another note, absolute insanity that OU missed the cut. Unbelievable. I’m sick. — Tanner Groves (@tannergroves) March 17, 2024

20 wins in the hardest conference in America. Zero quad 2–4 losses.



That be said, can’t lose 6 of your last 8 games and expect to be in. Just kick in the stomach for Oklahoma. — Jeffery Ashby (@Jaajr_2122) March 17, 2024

Oklahoma literally the first team out… pic.twitter.com/sPhVD5xvkJ — Lee Barr (@barr_lee) March 17, 2024

Me looking around for a team from Oklahoma in the tournament. The state was terrible as a whole this year. pic.twitter.com/Jgb1KXInkM — Victor Ornelas (@sigmachi1012) March 17, 2024

Virginia gets in with 2 Quad 1 wins, 3 Quad 2 losses and 13-0 in Quads 3 and 4



Oklahoma left out with 4 Quad 1 wins, 0 Quad 2 losses and 11-0 in Quads 3 and 4



I don't like it. — NJ Bracketology (@NJBracketology) March 17, 2024

I will never understand Virginia over Oklahoma https://t.co/Ep1sx132VJ — C (@LURCH____) March 17, 2024

Oklahoma plenty good enough to have been an NCAA tournament team, but the Sooners lost 6 of 8 and finished 8-10 in their conference. There's just not a lot to complain about, it's called the bubble for a reason. But it's a big bummer after the start to the season they had. — Bryan Keating (@KOCOKeating) March 17, 2024

I’m not sure how I feel about Oklahoma getting left out… I’m trending towards they should’ve gotten in. — Myrtle Mountaineer (@MyrtleEers) March 17, 2024

Oklahoma fans will spend the entire day whining about why we should be in instead of realizing it should never be this close. Porter can’t get it done in the NIL era. — KeystoneSooner (@keystonesooners) March 17, 2024

Oklahoma went 10-12 since mid-December.



Hard to argue against the committee leaving the Sooners out of the NCAA Tournament. — Cody Nagel (@CodyNagel247) March 17, 2024

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU basketball snubbed from NCAA Tournament is 'absolute insanity'