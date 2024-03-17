Advertisement

OU basketball snubbed from NCAA Tournament is 'absolute insanity': Social media reacts

Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman
·2 min read

The OU men’s basketball team did not make the NCAA Tournament.

The Sooners were revealed as the first team to miss the cut during Selection Sunday. They fell short despite being ranked as the No. 46 team in the NET rankings.

OU has yet to make the NCAA Tournament under Porter Moser, who's in his third season as the team's head coach.

Here's what people on social media had to say about OU (20-12, 8-10 Big 12) not making the cut:

More: Mussatto: From Town Topic to Big 12 basketball, leaving behind Kansas City not easy for OU

Social media reactions to OU men's basketball not making the NCAA Tournament

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU basketball snubbed from NCAA Tournament is 'absolute insanity'