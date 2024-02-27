OU basketball projected to be No. 8 seed in ESPN's NCAA Tournament bracketology

The OU men's basketball team is a No. 8 seed in ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi's newest NCAA Tournament projections, which were released Tuesday.

The Sooners (19-8, 7-7 Big 12) earned an 84-82 road win over Oklahoma State on Saturday. They stayed put at No. 39 in the NET rankings as a result.

OU is projected to face No. 9-seeded Northwestern in Brooklyn, New York, for the opening round of the East Region. The NCAA Tournament is scheduled to begin on March 19.

Here's a look at where the rest of the Big 12 teams are projected:

More: What would the Big 12 men's basketball tournament bracket be if it started today?

Which Big 12 teams are projected to make the NCAA Tournament?

Houston: No. 1 seed vs. No. 16 South Dakota State (South)

Kansas: No. 2 seed vs. No. 15 Eastern Washington (West)

Iowa State: No. 3 seed vs. No. 14 Oakland (East)

Baylor: No. 4 seed vs. No. 13 Vermont (Midwest)

BYU: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 New Mexico (East)

Texas Tech: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 Nevada (Midwest)

Oklahoma: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 Northwestern (East)

TCU: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 Michigan State (West)

Texas: No. 10 seed vs. No. 7 Utah State (West)

Kansas State: Next four out

Teams not mentioned: Cincinnati, UCF, West Virginia and Oklahoma State

More: College basketball rankings: Where will Big 12 teams rank in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25?

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma basketball: OU projected to be No. 8 seed in NCAA Tournament