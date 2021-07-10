OU Basketball Notepad: Both Moser's, Baranczyk's programs will be at first Jumpman event

Jul. 10—Oklahoma's 2022-23 basketball schedule received a jump start this past week when it was announced both the Sooner men's and women's programs will be taking part in the original Jumpman Invitational.

The event, which is not a tournament, is scheduled for Dec. 20-21, 2022, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

It will include the men's and women's programs from OU, Florida, Michigan and North Carolina, the original four schools to ink partnership deals with Nike subsidiary Jordan Brand in both basketball and football.

"Jumpman" is the name of the brand's logo, a silhouette of Michael Jordan soaring through the air toward an unseen basket, legs wide, the ball palmed in his outstretched right arm.

The logo is visible on just about every piece of Sooner gear worn by OU players and coaches.

The event was announced by the Charlotte Sports Foundation, though it may have taken the vision of the man in charge of Sooner athletics to make it happen.

"I've got to thank Oklahoma athletics director Joe Castiglione for being the first to suggest getting the original four Jordan Brand schools together for an event," said Danny Morrison, executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation.

Oklahoma, Florida, Michigan and North Carolina each participated in the most recent men's NCAA Tournament. North Carolina and Michigan both reached the most recent women's NCAA Tournament.

Two games will be played each night. The matchup and times of those games are still to be determined.

All four games will be aired by ESPN's family of networks.

—Auburn, Butler on tap: The Jumpman event will take place during what's presumed to be coach Porter Moser's second season in charge of the Sooner men.

A couple of non-conference games in Moser's first season with the program are also known.

OU will visit Auburn as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, taking place on January 29.

Earlier in the same month, part of the Big 12-Big East Battle, Butler will visit the Sooners at Lloyd Noble Center.

The ESPN family of networks will broadcast both games.

Auburn went 13-14 last season, going 7-11 in the SEC. Butler went 10-15, going 8-12 in the Big East.

—Baranczyk lands transfer: While OU's softball team was busy running through the NCAA draw, a piece of OU women's basketball news may have fallen through the cracks.

In June, it was announced North Carolina's Kennady Tucker had signed to play for first-year coach Jennie Baranczyk's Sooner program.

Tucker played in all 30 games for the Tar Heels as a freshman during the 2019-20 season, averaging 13.9 minutes, but played in only seven games last season before it was reported in January that she had entered the transfer portal.

A 5-10 combo guard, Tucker was projected the nation's No. 25 overall prospect coming out of North Little Rock (Ark.) High School in 2019 by All-Star Girls Report.

"She brings experience, length and athleticism," Baranczyk said when the signing was first announced. "She really fits our up-tempo style of play and will be an incredible addition to our chemistry.

