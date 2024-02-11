OU basketball live score updates vs Oklahoma State in Bedlam Big 12 game

Coach Porter Moser and the Oklahoma Sooners (17-6, 5-5 Big 12) host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-13, 2-8 Big 12) on Saturday. Here's what you need to know:

Bedlam basketball highlights for OU vs. OSU

Half: OU 31, OSU 26

With a trio of 3-pointers over the final 1:46 of the half, Oklahoma pulled out to a 31-26 lead on Oklahoma State in the year’s first edition of Bedlam men’s basketball Saturday night at Lloyd Noble Center.

Milos Uzan, John Hugley IV and Le’tre Darthard each hit a 3 to bring OU to 6-of-14 from deep in the half.

Eight different Sooners scored in the half, combining to go 11-of-25 from the floor.

OSU was led by Javon Small with seven points, all of which came in the final 3:11 of the half after he missed his first six shots.

The Cowboys were 7-of-32 from the floor and 2-of-11 from 3 in the half, battling foul trouble. Four Cowboy players had two first-half fouls.

-Scott Wright, Staff writer

What time does Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State basketball start?

Date: Saturday, Feb. 10

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman

The Sooners and Cowboys will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 6 p.m. CT.

What channel is Bedlam men's basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN+

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State basketball betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Feb. 10

Spread: OU (-11.5)

Over/under: 141.5

Moneyline: OU -750 | OSU +525

