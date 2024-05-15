OU basketball lands former Putnam North star Jeff Nwankwo, per report
NORMAN — After committing to Cal last month before reopening his recruitment, junior college prospect Jeff Nwankwo has committed to OU, per On3.
Nwankwo, a 6-foot-6 All-American forward, averaged 18.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season at Cowley (Kansas) College. The Lawrence, Kansas, native, who attended Putnam City North High School, was ranked as the No. 2 junior college player by JucoRecruiting.com.
Prior to his time at Cowley, Nwankwo played football at Tulane. With Nwankwo's commitment, the 2024-25 Sooners roster is complete.
In addition to Nwankwo, head coach Porter Moser landed Alabama's Mohamed Wague, DePaul's Kobe Elvis, Fairfield's Brycen Goodine, High Point's Duke Miles and Long Beach State's Jadon Jones out of the transfer portal. OU lost Kaden Cooper, Otega Oweh (Kentucky), Milos Uzan (Houston), John Hugley IV (Xavier) and Javian McCollum (Georgia Tech) to the portal.
Seniors Le'Tre Darthard, Maks Klanjseck and Rivaldo Soares ran out of eligibility. Jalon Moore declared for the NBA Draft but he can still return.
Here is a list of OU's current 2024-25 roster:
Kuol Atak, incoming freshman forward
Jacolb Cole, redshirt freshman forward
Kobe Elvis, DePaul transfer guard
Dayton Forsythe, incoming freshman guard
Sam Godwin, returning forward
Brycen Goodine, Fairfield transfer guard
Jadon Jones, Long Beach State transfer guard
Yaya Keita, returning forward
Duke Miles, High Point transfer guard
Luke Northweather returning forward/center
Jeff Nwankwo, JUCO Cowley College transfer forward
Mohamed Wague, Alabama transfer forward/center
