OU basketball lands former Putnam North star Jeff Nwankwo, per report

NORMAN — After committing to Cal last month before reopening his recruitment, junior college prospect Jeff Nwankwo has committed to OU, per On3.

Nwankwo, a 6-foot-6 All-American forward, averaged 18.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season at Cowley (Kansas) College. The Lawrence, Kansas, native, who attended Putnam City North High School, was ranked as the No. 2 junior college player by JucoRecruiting.com.

Prior to his time at Cowley, Nwankwo played football at Tulane. With Nwankwo's commitment, the 2024-25 Sooners roster is complete.

In addition to Nwankwo, head coach Porter Moser landed Alabama's Mohamed Wague, DePaul's Kobe Elvis, Fairfield's Brycen Goodine, High Point's Duke Miles and Long Beach State's Jadon Jones out of the transfer portal. OU lost Kaden Cooper, Otega Oweh (Kentucky), Milos Uzan (Houston), John Hugley IV (Xavier) and Javian McCollum (Georgia Tech) to the portal.

Seniors Le'Tre Darthard, Maks Klanjseck and Rivaldo Soares ran out of eligibility. Jalon Moore declared for the NBA Draft but he can still return.

Here is a list of OU's current 2024-25 roster:

Kuol Atak, incoming freshman forward

Jacolb Cole, redshirt freshman forward

Kobe Elvis, DePaul transfer guard

Dayton Forsythe, incoming freshman guard

Sam Godwin, returning forward

Brycen Goodine, Fairfield transfer guard

Jadon Jones, Long Beach State transfer guard

Yaya Keita, returning forward

Duke Miles, High Point transfer guard

Luke Northweather returning forward/center

Jeff Nwankwo, JUCO Cowley College transfer forward

Mohamed Wague, Alabama transfer forward/center

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU basketball lands JUCO prospect Jeff Nwankwo, per report