OU basketball coach Porter Moser talks about Sooners' win vs. Providence
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein as they go behind the scenes and attempt to get to the bottom of the latest storylines around the NFL. The hosts start with the news that Zach Wilson will be the starting quarterback of the New York Jets once again, and the hosts agree it's time we all stop talking about the Jets – they are who they are at this point in the season. Next, Fitz, Charles and Jori dive into the AFC playoff race, as the news of Trevor Lawrence's ankle injury makes the race for the first seed even more complicated. All agree that the Kansas City Chiefs' historic streak of home playoff games is especially important to maintain for them this season. Later, Charles has talked to scouts and people in NFL front offices on the projected top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, and he breaks down what he's hearing as far as how the two prospects are seen by NFL organizations on and off the field. The Dallas Cowboys face off against the Philadelphia Eagles this week in a game that has huge implications for the NFC, and the trio break down the potential ramifications of the news that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has appendicitis. Charles and Jori give insight into Dak Prescott's upcoming contract negotiations, as he appears to hold all of the leverage.
There are a lot of players returning from injury, so a lot of fantasy basketball managers are going to need to make some decisions on who to send back to the waiver wire. Check out our list.
Joshua Dobbs has turned the ball over six times during the Vikings' two-game slide
The Cowboys head coach experienced abdominal pain on Wednesday morning.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Why have some 1,500 players entered the transfer portal? Because everyone is looking out for their own best interest, the same as it has always been.
Five months after going into cardiac arrest, Bronny James is preparing to return to the basketball court. A decade ago, his basketball career might have been over. What changed?
Defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel will replace Bohl as the Cowboys' head coach.
Vincent Goodwill talks through the Lakers’ close (and controversial) win over the Suns before discussing how the Bucks dominated the Knicks to advance in the NBA In-Season Tournament.
Vanderbilt was 27-55 in Mason's time with the team.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday.
With four teams headed to Las Vegas, you don’t need every star. Just a few stars, and some household names.
It's another jam packed episode of 'Ekeler's Edge' with the L.A. Chargers running back and Matt Harmon. The two recap the Chargers riveting (hint of sarcasm) 6-0 win over the New England Patriots, discuss the MVP race and provide their top four RBs for the fantasy postseason.
The Bucks matched a Wilt Chamberlain scoring mark from 1962, while the Lakers survived controversially.
The MLB Draft lottery has some weird rules, and they came up big Tuesday.
Caitlin Cooper, who has been covering the Indiana Pacers for years, joins Dan Devine to reflect on one of the biggest recent wins in recent Pacers history and to talk about the future of this young team, led by superstar guard Tyrese Haliburton.
The A's, Royals and Rockies entered Tuesday's draft lottery with the best odds for the first pick.
Charles McDonald is joined by Tony Calatayud of the Dan LeBetard Show to dive into their takeaways from Week 13 and attempt to get to the bottom of the some of the biggest questions around the NFL this week. Charles and Tony start things off with some funny storylines from the weekend, including Zach Wilson's reluctance to start again for the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles head of security getting himself and Dre Greenlaw ejected from Sunday's game. Next, the duo dive into the field of contenders for MVP in an especially weird year. While Brock Purdy is the odds-on favorite currently, neither agree he truly deserves the award (and neither does Jalen Hurts). Both agree Tyreek Hill is the most deserving, but can a non-quarterback win the MVP in 2023? Charles also believes Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen is the most deserving of the Coach of the Year award currently. Later, Charles and Tony take a look at the AFC playoff race and decide who they have more trust in between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs coming off bad losses, and who they'd be more scared to face in the playoffs between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.
Messi is the first men's soccer player to receive the honor.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!