OU basketball coach Porter Moser talks about Sooners' win vs. Arkansas
OU basketball coach Porter Moser talks about Sooners' win vs. Arkansas
OU basketball coach Porter Moser talks about Sooners' win vs. Arkansas
In an era of super-teams, the Fever’s plan is to slowly build from the basement back to the top. The close losses, the mini improvements and the overall fight Boston and the young team put up show it’s working.
If you had under 28 on Army vs. Navy, it'll be a long night.
Daniels was the only QB to throw for over 3,000 yards and rush for over 1,000 in 2023.
Here's how to watch the Army vs. Navy game tonight.
Are you ready to watch the 2023 MLS Cup Final?
The league is still investigating the situation between Greenlaw and Disandro, the Eagles' head of security.
"I always thought my first career ejection would be something a little more exciting."
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap the Pacers’ win over the Bucks and the Lakers’ win over the Pelicans, and then preview Saturday’s NBA In-Season Tournament Final between the Pacers and Lakers.
Which Week 14 games will provide the most fantasy football fruits? Which should fantasy managers just ignore? Matt Harmon breaks the slate down.
Sal Vetri uncovers 10 important findings that can spur success in the final week before the fantasy football playoffs.
Russia is still banned from team sports.
Navy won 14 consecutive games from 2002-15.
Lamar Jackson has missed several late-season practices due to various illnesses in recent years.
James is a terrific 3-point shooter and once he finds his legs and adjusts to the pace of the game after being off the court for so long, this is an area offensively he can impact USC immediately.
Which fantasy stalwarts should we temper expectations for in Week 14? Here's Kate Magdziuk's list, headlined by the likely NFL Rookie of the Year.
Both quarterbacks are very good at extending plays. But Prescott is really good throwing the ball on those plays, too. And as the 49ers just showed us, you can't exactly say the same about Hurts.
The Patriots picked up their third win of the season on Thursday night in Pittsburgh.
"While it was scary, it is NOT career ending," Hurst wrote.
Mariah Godwin wasn't shy about expressing her frustration with Todd Bowles' comments.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.