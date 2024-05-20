OU baseball's Skip Johnson named Big 12 Coach of the Year

After leading OU baseball to its first Big 12 regular season title, Skip Johnson was named the 2024 Big 12 baseball Coach of the Year, the conference announced Monday.

Johnson guided the Sooners to a 23-7 record. He helped OU sweep six Big 12 opponents and is the first coach in program history to receive the honor.

TCU's Payton Tolle, a Bethany High School graduate, was also named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. The Wichita State transfer was the lone unanimous selection on the first team. The big lefty led the Big 12 with a 2.26 ERA and .184 batting average against.

Three Sooners and three Oklahoma State players were named to the All-Big 12 First Team. OU infielder Michael Snyder, designated hitter Easton Carmichael and starting pitcher Braden Davis were selected, as well as OSU outfielders Carson Benge and Zach Ehrhard and starting pitcher Brian Holiday.

OU outfielder Bryce Madron and starting pitcher Kyson Witherspoon made the conference's second team. OSU infielder Colin Brueggemann, outfielder Nolan Schubart, starting pitcher Sam Garcia and relief pitcher Robert Cranz were also selected to the second team.

OU shortstop Jaxon Willits, who hit .269 with eight home runs and 34 RBIs during the regular season, was named to the All-Freshman Team.

The Sooners' first game of the Big 12 baseball tournament is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN+. OU will take on the lower-seeded winner of West Virginia vs. TCU or Kansas State vs. Kansas.

First pitch for Oklahoma State's first game of the tournament is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN+. The Cowboys will face the lower-seeded winner of Texas vs. Texas Tech or Cincinnati vs. UCF.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU baseball's Skip Johnson named 2024 Big 12 Coach of the Year