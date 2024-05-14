How OU baseball's John Spikerman helped spark Sooners to first Big 12 championship

NORMAN — The Sooners are champions.

Following its series sweep of Baylor and Oklahoma State's cancellation of its game against Texas Tech on Sunday due to weather, OU baseball captured the outright Big 12 title over the weekend.

OU outscored Baylor 47-15 in three games.

There is still work to do. The Sooners travel to Cincinnati, Ohio, for four games. One against Xavier on Tuesday and a three-game slate against the Bearcats.

OU is in the driver’s seat to host a regional, and a series win over Cincinnati could put the Sooners in contention for a top-eight spot in the NCAA tournament. Baseball America’s latest field of 64 projection last week had OU hosting a regional.

The Sooners were ranked No. 15 in USA TODAY’s latest coaches poll.

More: Why OU baseball retiring former coach Enos Semore's jersey was 'really important'

Oklahoma outfielder John Spikerman (8) slides through home safe during the Bedlam baseball game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

No. 15 OU

Overall record: 32-17, 21-6 (first)

Last week: 3-0 (beat Baylor 19-7, 9-1, 19-7)

This week: at Xavier, 11 a.m. Tuesday; at Cincinnati, 4 p.m. Thursday on ESPN+, 4 p.m. Friday on ESPN+, 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPN+

OU baseball player of the week

John Spikerman, outfielder: For the second consecutive week, John Spikerman takes this spot. Since suffering a hand injury that required hamate surgery and sidelined him for a little less than a month, Spikerman has been the Sooners’ most consistent hitter. He finished the weekend 9 for 13 at the plate with a home run and 10 RBIs, earning Big 12 Player of the Week honors. The home run was a grand slam smacked to deep right field and was OU’s first grand slam since Jackson Nicklaus’ during the 2022 College World Series. Spikerman is hitting .407 with three home runs and 27 RBIs in 118 at-bats this season. He’s also walked 14 times.

OU baseball player on the rise

Carson Atwood, right-handed pitcher: Sundays have been a struggle for OU’s pitching throughout the season. But for two consecutive weeks, Skip Johnson and the Sooners have found something in reliever Carson Atwood, who struck out a pair in 2 ⅔ scoreless innings and earned his first win of the season on Sunday. James Hitt earned the start but lasted one inning. The more starting options and depth a club has down the stretch the better.

“I think (Carson) can start in a role for us,” Johnson said last week.

OU baseball stat to know

1: The Sooners’ outright Big 12 title is the program’s first conference crown in the Big 12 era and 23rd conference title overall. OU’s last conference championship came in the Big Eight in 1995.

