OU baseball vs TCU takeaways: Braden Davis tosses complete game shutout in Big 12 opener

OU baseball continued its hot play Wednesday in its first game of the Big 12 baseball tournament.

The No. 1-seeded Sooners defeated No. 9-seeded TCU 4-0 at Globe Life Field. OU’s win adds to its resume and furthers its case to notch a national top-eight seed when the committee releases the NCAA tournament field on Monday.

The Sooners’ (35-18) left-handed pitcher Braden Davis dominated the Horned Frogs (32-20), striking out nine and allowing four hits and no runs across nine innings. TCU left-hander Payton Tolle (9-5), a Bethany graduate who was named the Big 12's pitcher and newcomer of the year, allowed four runs and six hits, while striking out nine in 5 1/3 innings.

OU’s offense was locked in, collecting eight hits and smashing two home runs, despite missing Bryce Madron to a minor injury, one of its best offensive players. Three of the Sooners’ eight hits went for extra bases.

Here are some takeaways from the Sooners’ win:

Braden Davis dazzles with complete game shutout

Braden Davis (9-3) went toe-to-toe with the conference’s best pitcher and won.

The lefty transfer from Sam Houston State — who solidified himself as to the Sooners’ ace and Friday night starter this season — established his fastball early and worked his changeup effectively throughout the game, recording his first-career complete game.

“The changeup,” Davis said earlier this month when asked what pitch he’s most confident in. “It’s really been coming along.”

Davis’ career-high 120 pitches were strikes 71.6% of the time Wednesday.

Late in the game, Davis’ ability to change speeds had TCU’s hitters on their heels.

“It's all about timing,” OU head coach Skip Johnson told ESPN during the game. “Trying to disrupt their timing. (Tolle) is really good, too, though. So, it's all about disrupting timing. It’s an imperfect game, and whoever makes mistakes, unfortunately, the other team wins.”

Davis’ transition from lock-down closer in the WAC last season to ace for the Sooners has been impressive. He holds a 3.90 ERA and has struck out 106 hitters across 15 starts this season.

He was named to the All-Big 12 First Team and when he pitches like he did Wednesday, he gives OU the feel of a top-eight seed. Davis’ final pitch to finish off the Horned Frogs was a changeup.

“I think it's more of him getting used to it,” Johnson said. “He’s really competitive and really athletic. And so I think that's the biggest thing, just trying to get him used to doing that. And the work in between the two starts, from one week to one week, he does a really good job and he’s gotten better over the year.”

Fourth inning breaks scoreless tie

Jackson Nicklaus is one of the Sooners’ veteran players that needs to have a good postseason if they want to make a run.

How’s a 2 for 4 day with a double and a home run?

Nicklaus opened the game’s scoring in the fourth inning with a double to center field, scoring Michael Snyder. Nicklaus scored later in the inning after Kendall Pettis singled up the middle.

Back-to-back jacks in the sixth secures win

OU pulled away in the sixth inning with back-to-back home runs.

Anthony Mackenzie smacked a solo shot into the Sooners’ bullpen in left field, before Nicklaus crushed one into TCU’s bullpen in right field to give OU a 4-0 lead.

The scoring onslaught forced the Horned Frogs to relieve Tolle.

WATCH: Kendall Pettis makes highlight-reel grab

Pettis is known for his outfield heroics but his catch Wednesday is possibly the best play of the tournament thus far.

Bryce Madron injury update

OU head coach Skip Johnson told the Sooners’ in-house radio pregame that Madron is “day to day” and took batting practice Wednesday.

It isn’t out of the question for Madron, who is nursing a right hamstring injury, to pinch-hit this week and return to action next week during the regional round of the NCAA tournament.

What’s next

Next, OU will face No. 7-seeded Kansas in the third round of the Big 12 tournament at 12:30 p.m. Thursday on ESPN+.

