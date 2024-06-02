OU baseball vs Duke in weather delay before NCAA Tournament elimination game

The third day of the Norman Regional is starting off with a delay.

Less than an hour before the 2 p.m. scheduled start for OU-Duke, it was announced the game was in a weather delay.

OU announced at 12:06 p.m. that due to the threat of inclement weather, the opening of gates at L. Dale Mitchell Park would be delayed.

A new scheduled first pitch time has yet to be announced.

What is the NCAA rule on lightning?

If there is a lightning strike within six miles from the sporting venue, a game will stop for at least 30 minutes.

Per the NCAA:

"To resume athletics activities, lightning safety experts recommend waiting 30 minutes after both the last sound of thunder and after the last flash of lightning is at least six miles away, and moving away from the venue. If lightning is seen without hearing thunder, lightning may be out of range and therefore less likely to be a significant threat. At night, be aware that lightning can be visible at a much greater distance than during the day as clouds are being lit from the inside by lightning. This greater distance may mean that the lightning is no longer a significant threat. At night, use both the sound of thunder and seeing the lightning channel itself to decide on when to reset the 30-minute return-to-play clock before resuming outdoor athletics activities."

