OU baseball transfer tracker 2024: Sooners land LSU transfer pitcher Cam Johnson

NORMAN — With the College World Series still underway in Omaha, Nebraska, the college baseball coaching carousel and transfer portal have already started to heat up.

It should be a busy offseason for OU baseball, especially with the amount of contributors out of eligibility. The Sooners lose four of their top eight hitters from 2024.

Seniors Carson Atwood, Carter Campbell, Grant Stevens, Jett Lodes, Bryce Madron, Anthony Mackenzie, Michael Snyder, Kendall Pettis and others have played their final games in crimson and cream. Braden Davis, Ryan Lambert, Jackson Nicklaus and John Spikerman are draft-eligible.

Talented freshman Isaiah Lane, who was expected to start in the infield, entered the transfer portal. Rocco Garza-Gongora came on for Johnson’s squad late and was expected to play right field or first base next season but he reportedly entered the portal Friday.

Assuming Nicklaus stays, it appears head coach Skip Johnson will be looking for a starting first baseman, third baseman and left fielder, as well as a starting pitcher to fill out a starting rotation that is expected to include Kyson and Malachi Witherspoon.

The Sooners are hoping right-hander Jacob Gholston, who pitched just a third of an inning in 2024 due to injury, will take a step forward in 2025, along with Austin Henry.

Dakota Howard, the fifth-ranked outfielder in Texas in the 2024 class, is also expected to be a major contributor in 2025.

Here’s a list of OU baseball’s incoming transfers:

Aug 28, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, US; East pitcher Cam Johnson (17) during the Perfect Game All-American Classic high school baseball game at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Johnson, left-handed pitcher

Former LSU left-handed pitcher Cam Johnson is transferring to OU, he announced June 20.

The talented freshman from IMG Academy out of Bradenton, Florida, pitched nine innings for the Tigers in 2024 and allowed 12 earned runs while striking out 13. Johnson has little experience but has the opportunity to flourish under Skip Johnson.

