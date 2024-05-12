OU baseball sweeps Baylor, captures share of its first Big 12 regular-season championship

The 17th-ranked OU baseball team captured a share of its first Big 12 regular-season championship Saturday with a series sweep of Baylor.

The Sooners (32-17, 21-6) left no doubt on the weekend, outscoring Baylor 47-15 in three games, including a doubleheader sweep Saturday, capped by a 19-7 run-rule win in the finale.

“The accomplishment belongs to the players,” said OU head coach Skip Johnson. “You play one pitch at a time, that’s our mantra. We play one pitch at a time and one game at a time and that’s what we have to continue to do. That’s what we will continue to talk about, continue to work on and continue to practice.”

The title is the program’s first conference crown in the Big 12 era and 23rd conference title overall. OU’s last conference championship came in the Big Eight in 1995.

The team can win the title outright with one win in their final Big 12 series next weekend at Cincinnati or an Oklahoma State loss in their final four games.

—Staff reports

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU baseball captures share of first Big 12 regular-season championship