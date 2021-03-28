OU baseball: Sooners score enough, can't hold Longhorns down

Mar. 28—It's not like Oklahoma's supposed to walk into Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas, and lay waste to its Red River rival.

Texas is ranked No. 9. It's playing on its home field. The Longhorns want to win as badly as the Sooners do.

Yet, the way OU took Texas within one a strike of 12 innings on Friday, it would appear the Sooners are close to getting past their rival.

Not Saturday.

For the first time in a long time, the Sooners did not fare well on the mound and, though they scored enough to win, they could not hold the Longhorns down, falling 11-6.

The Sooners sent four pitchers to the mound, not one went unscathed.

Starter Jake Bennett didn't walk anybody, but allowed three runs over five innings.

Working a collective inning between them, Jaret Godman and Dalton Fowler allowed four hits and three runs.

Getting the game's last six outs, Carson Atwood also allowed four runs. All of them wound up being insurance for the Longhorns, though the two runs the Sooners scored in the ninth inning might have felt a little more threatening had Texas not entered the frame leading 11-4.

The Sooners actually led 4-2 through 4 1/2 innings, having received a two-run home run from Tyler Hardman in the first inning and another two-run shot from Hardman in the fifth.

The first one came after a one-out walk issued by Texas starter Tristan Stevens to OU's Jimmy Crooks. The second was a two-out delivery, three batters after Kendall Pettis had led off the inning with a single to center field.

Bennett was going along well enough until the sixth inning when he was greeted by a leadoff home run from Texas' Cam Williams. He was replaced that moment by Godwin, who struggled.

The Sooner reliever gave up a single to Silas Ardoin, a home run over center field to Zach Zubia, survived a line out from Ivan Melendez, walked Mitchell Daly, popped Dylan Campbell up for the second out and hit Trey Fatine with a pitch before being lifted for Fowler.

Story continues

Fowler got the final out of that inning before he began the seventh allowing a lead-off home run to Eric Kennedy.

It was that kind of day.

OU (12-10) got its six runs on nine hits. Texas (17-6) got its 11 on 15. Not that it mattered a whole lot, but coach Skip Johnson's hurlers still threw strikes, walking only two Longhorns.

Hardman's four RBIs led OU. Peyton Graham had the Sooners' only remaining RBI, singling home Jace Bohrofen in the ninth inning. Bohrofen was the only Sooner beyond Hardman to also finish with two hits.

Williams went 3 for 5 and drove in four for the Longhorns. Kennedy went 2 for 4, drove in two and scored two runs.

OU can't win the series, but the sudden loser of three straight, could sure use a getaway-day victory when the two rivals meet again at 1 p.m. today.

Clay Horning

405 366-3526

Follow me @clayhorning

cfhorning@normantranscript.com