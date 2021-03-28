OU baseball: Sooners score enough, can't hold Longhorns down

Clay Horning, The Norman Transcript, Okla.
·3 min read

Mar. 28—It's not like Oklahoma's supposed to walk into Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas, and lay waste to its Red River rival.

Texas is ranked No. 9. It's playing on its home field. The Longhorns want to win as badly as the Sooners do.

Yet, the way OU took Texas within one a strike of 12 innings on Friday, it would appear the Sooners are close to getting past their rival.

Not Saturday.

For the first time in a long time, the Sooners did not fare well on the mound and, though they scored enough to win, they could not hold the Longhorns down, falling 11-6.

The Sooners sent four pitchers to the mound, not one went unscathed.

Starter Jake Bennett didn't walk anybody, but allowed three runs over five innings.

Working a collective inning between them, Jaret Godman and Dalton Fowler allowed four hits and three runs.

Getting the game's last six outs, Carson Atwood also allowed four runs. All of them wound up being insurance for the Longhorns, though the two runs the Sooners scored in the ninth inning might have felt a little more threatening had Texas not entered the frame leading 11-4.

The Sooners actually led 4-2 through 4 1/2 innings, having received a two-run home run from Tyler Hardman in the first inning and another two-run shot from Hardman in the fifth.

The first one came after a one-out walk issued by Texas starter Tristan Stevens to OU's Jimmy Crooks. The second was a two-out delivery, three batters after Kendall Pettis had led off the inning with a single to center field.

Bennett was going along well enough until the sixth inning when he was greeted by a leadoff home run from Texas' Cam Williams. He was replaced that moment by Godwin, who struggled.

The Sooner reliever gave up a single to Silas Ardoin, a home run over center field to Zach Zubia, survived a line out from Ivan Melendez, walked Mitchell Daly, popped Dylan Campbell up for the second out and hit Trey Fatine with a pitch before being lifted for Fowler.

Fowler got the final out of that inning before he began the seventh allowing a lead-off home run to Eric Kennedy.

It was that kind of day.

OU (12-10) got its six runs on nine hits. Texas (17-6) got its 11 on 15. Not that it mattered a whole lot, but coach Skip Johnson's hurlers still threw strikes, walking only two Longhorns.

Hardman's four RBIs led OU. Peyton Graham had the Sooners' only remaining RBI, singling home Jace Bohrofen in the ninth inning. Bohrofen was the only Sooner beyond Hardman to also finish with two hits.

Williams went 3 for 5 and drove in four for the Longhorns. Kennedy went 2 for 4, drove in two and scored two runs.

OU can't win the series, but the sudden loser of three straight, could sure use a getaway-day victory when the two rivals meet again at 1 p.m. today.

Clay Horning

405 366-3526

Follow me @clayhorning

cfhorning@normantranscript.com

Recommended Stories

  • Why Povetkin rematch is hardly a must-win fight for Dillian Whyte

    Another loss would put Whyte back in an increasingly crowded division, no doubt, but it would be far from a career-ender.

  • UFC 260 betting preview: Can Francis Ngannou's power overcome Stipe Miocic's sheer ability?

    Heading into the rematch, Ngannou is the betting favorite at BetMGM. Ngannou is -135 to win, and also -135 to win by KO/TKO/DQ/submission. Interestingly, he’s +1400 to win by decision.

  • The 5 most transformed offenses coming out of NFL free agency

    Matt Harmon looks at five NFL offenses that are the most transformed after the opening of free agency including what could be a fantasy football hotspot in the New York Giants.

  • Francis Ngannou says he's evolved since loss to Stipe Miocic: 'Everything is different ... and better'

    Ngannou scoffs at the notion he’s the same fighter who was dominated by Stipe Miocic on Jan. 20, 2018, in their heavyweight title fight.

  • Deadline day arrives, and Lowry's future still unclear

    Kyle Lowry was a few minutes into a postgame Zoom session where most questions were centered around Thursday's NBA trade deadline, then asked for his microphone to be paused for a moment. At 3 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, translation on which way the trade winds are blowing in the NBA will no longer be needed. Lowry is perhaps the top potential prize on the trade market going into deadline day, which means Wednesday's win over Denver might have been his last in a Toronto Raptors uniform.

  • Draymond Green thinks he's 'the best defender to ever play in the NBA,' but Tony Allen disagrees

    Draymond Green thinks he's the best ever. Tony Allen thinks he's delusional.

  • Clippers trade Lou Williams to Hawks for Rajon Rondo

    Rondo returns to Los Angeles after playing with the Lakers last season.

  • Olympics-Injury ends champion racewalker Tallent's bid for Tokyo swan song

    Australia's former Olympic champion racewalker Jared Tallent announced his retirement on Friday after injury stymied his bid to qualify for a fourth Summer Games in Tokyo later this year. The 36-year-old, who won gold in the 50km walk at the 2012 Olympics retrospectively and also took silver in the event at the 2008 and 2016 games, ends his career as the most decorated male Australian in track and field. "I had planned for Tokyo to be my swansong but I've had a number of setbacks from an injury to my hamstring, with the latest one putting a halt to my final preparations for the Australian 50km Race walking championships this weekend," Tallent said.

  • Cardinals agree to deal with ex-Titans, ex-Patriots CB Malcolm Butler

    The former Super Bowl hero is the latest high-profile acquisition by the Cardinals.

  • Longtime NBA, ABA coach Stan Albeck dies at 89

    Stan Albeck spent time leading the Nuggets, Cavs, Spurs, Nets and Bulls throughout his more than three decades in the league.

  • Lakers rally past Cavaliers to snap 4-game losing streak

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Most teams would be fazed during a four-game losing streak and without two MVP-caliber players in the lineup. Harrell had 24 points and 10 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season Friday night as the Lakers rallied in the second half to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-86. It's the Lakers' first win since LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been sidelined.

  • Yahoo DFS Basketball: Saturday Picks

    Jerami Grant is in a favorable matchup against the Wizards.

  • What to watch: Full guide to Food City Dirt Race at Bristol

    Food City Dirt Race at Bristol (⏰ 3:30 p.m. ET | 📺 FOX | 📻 PRN, SiriusXM) Everything you need to know for Sunday’s race, the seventh points-paying NASCAR Cup Series event of the 2021 season. Where: Bristol Motor Speedway, a half-mile oval covered in dirt located in Bristol, Tennessee Green flag: 4 p.m. ET […]

  • Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo storms off pitch after being denied clear winner for Portugal

    Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo stormed off the pitch and threw his armband to the floor after being denied an added-time winner in their World Cup qualifying 2-2 draw against Serbia. The Juventus forward thought he had scored at the death as although his angled shot was cleared by defender Stefan Mitrovic, television replays appeared to show the ball crossing the line. However, with no goal-line technology or VAR available in Belgrade his effort was not allowed. A furious Ronaldo was booked for protesting before marching off down the tunnel at the final whistle and hurling away his captain's armband in disgust.

  • James Harden with a buzzer beater vs the Detroit Pistons

    James Harden (Brooklyn Nets) with a buzzer beater vs the Detroit Pistons, 03/26/2021

  • Jon Jones fires back at Dana White doubting his desire to fight Francis Ngannou

    Francis Ngannou wowed the mixed martial arts community with an incredible performance at UFC 260, knocking out Stipe Miocic to capture the UFC heavyweight championship. But as Ngannou shined in the main event Saturday night, a superfight with Jon Jones looms. “Bones” relinquished the light heavyweight championship in 2020 with intentions to move up to heavyweight and challenge for the UFC heavyweight championship. UFC president Dana White said multiple times that Jones would face the winner of Ngannou vs. Miocic and now that a victor has emerged, the buzz surrounding this potential superfight is palpable. Jones almost immediately reacted to Ngannou’s knockout victory by encouraging the UFC to give him a hefty paycheck to fight for the heavyweight belt. https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376026372607373317?s=20 Dana White quickly responded to Jones’ Twitter call at the UFC 260 post-fight press conference. “If I’m Jon Jones and I’m sitting at home watching this fight, I start [thinking of] moving to 185,” White said. White also gave his take on what Jones meant by his tweet. “I can sit here all day and tell you what ‘show me the money’ means,” White said. “You can say you want to fight somebody, but do you really want to?” Jones then answered White’s seemingly facetious recommendation to drop down to the middleweight division. https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376031643450765317?s=20 White was then made aware of the previously mentioned tweet at the post-fight press conference and responded again to Jones. “I like it, that sounds serious then Jon,” he said. White then doubled down. “Call Hunter [Campbell] right now,” he said. “We can make that fight tonight, Jon. Call Hunter right now.” White then claimed Derrick Lewis is the fight to make, appearing to not believe Jones is truly willing to step into the octagon with the new heavyweight king. “Derrick Lewis is the fight to make. But if Jon Jones really wants that fight? Listen, it’s one thing to go out and tweet and say you want it,” White said. “Do you want the fight? I promise you, we can call Derrick Lewis or one of these other heavyweights and they want the fight. If Jon Jones really wants the fight, Jon Jones knows he can get the fight. All he’s gotta do is call and do it. Like I said, it’s easy to say you want the fight.” Jones then fired off a series of tweets, taking exception to White’s comments and asserting that he does want the title shot against Ngannou. https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376038574861086726?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376039045264859140?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376041516406202369?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376041607711973377?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376042155387457539?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376065734145548288?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376066794574675974?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376068108079656961 With all of this transpiring just minutes after Ngannou’s coronation as the new king of the heavyweight division, the developments at heavyweight within the next few days or weeks should be very interesting. UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou KO’s Stipe Miocic, becomes new baddest man on the planet UFC 260 Scrum: Dana questions whether Jon Jones really wants to fight Francis Ngannou (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Knicks emotional upon hearing news of Mitchell Robinson's injury

    The emotion was raw and real from the Knicks when speaking about Mitchell Robinson's fractured foot he suffered on Saturday in Milwaukee.

  • With comeback drama adding to the moment, Nathan Chen skates into a league of his own

    With one of the greatest skates of his career, Chen became the first U.S. skater to win three consecutive world titles since Scott Hamilton won his third of four straight in 1983.

  • NBA fans react to seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge joining the Nets

    The Nets' loaded superteam just got better.

  • Sixers coach Doc Rivers reacts to LaMarcus Aldridge joining Nets

    Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers reacts to the Brooklyn Nets signing LaMarcus Aldridge.