OU baseball overwhelms Oral Roberts 2024 NCAA tournament as Bryce Madron powers Sooners

NORMAN — OU baseball showed up to perform in front of a home crowd in an NCAA regional for the first time since 2010.

The No. 1-seeded Sooners put on a show in front 4,332 fans, defeating No. 4-seeded Oral Roberts 14-0 in the Norman Regional Friday night at L. Dale Mitchell Park. The attendance numbers were fourth in program history and the best total for a postseason game in Norman.

No. 3-seeded UConn defeated No. 2-seeded Duke 4-1 in Game 1, setting up an 8 p.m. Saturday night matchup between OU and the Huskies.

The Sooners elected to start sophomore right-hander Kyson Witherspoon over ace Braden Davis. Witherspoon pitched six scoreless innings, while the Golden Eagles’ starter Jakob Hall allowed seven earned runs in five innings.

May 31, 2024; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners outfielder Bryce Madron (12) and infielder Jaxon Willits (77) celebrate after a home run by Bryce Madron during the third inning of an NCAA Division I Baseball Championship game between the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and the Oklahoma Sooners at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

"Kyson started off trying really hard to execute pitches, two-strike pitches," OU head coach Skip Johnson said postgame. "He settled in and rightly so, he's never been in that environment. He made some really big pitches. Us scoring an early was really big. He settled in and made some really good pitches with men on base, which is a good sign of a great pitcher."

Senior right fielder Bryce Madron led OU’s offense, finishing 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs.

Madron flew out in the first inning, advancing John Spikerman home to open the scoring. Madron, sophomore designated hitter Easton Carmichael and junior catcher Scott Mudler homered for the Sooners.

In the seventh, Isaiah Lane singled, plating Michael Snyder and John Spikerman singled, scoring Mudler and Lane. The Sooners also added four runs in the eighth.

OU outhit ORU 17-3 and notched seven extra base hits.

Here are some takeaways from the Sooners’ win:

Top of OU’s lineup rakes

After missing six consecutive starts due to an undisclosed “minor” injury, Bryce Madron is seemingly back to full strength.

Madron crushed a moonshot home run to the berm tents in right field to put the Sooners up 3-0.

B-MAD all the way BACK 🚀 pic.twitter.com/nYKDG8T2oC — Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 1, 2024

"It was a confidence booster," Madron said. "Just going to try to keep it going throughout the regional and I know our guys are going to be pretty good. I'm just going to do what I can."

The top of OU’s lineup, consisting of Madron, center fielder John Spikerman and designated hitter Easton Carmichael, finished a combined 9 for 13 with two home runs and eight RBIs.

ORU coach Ryan Folmar complimented the Sooners' lineup postgame.

"From top to bottom, it's deep," Folmar said. "There are no gimme outs, no easy outs. There's nowhere you can relax in that lineup. It's a really balanced offense too, they can beat you in a. lot of different ways."

Carmichael made it 6-0 in the bottom of the fifth after a three-run homer to right field.

"With those three guys sitting there having quality at bats after quality at bats was really big," Johnson said. "(Spikerman) set the table tonight with a triple. Us situationally hitting after that with Bryce flying out to center field to get the early run was really big."

Double that lead, 2️⃣ ☄️



B5 | OU 6, ORU 0 // @3aston_11 pic.twitter.com/xx1hjYdf4z — Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 1, 2024

Kyson Witherspoon tosses 114 total pitches, nine strikeouts

OU starter Kyson Witherspoon got off to a rough start.

Witherspoon’s pitch count was up to 77 and he had walked five through three innings. However, the right-hander’s fastball sat 96 to 97 throughout the contest and appeared to find his groove the later he pitched.

"In the beginning, I was trying to do a little bit too much with my pitches, trying to work around the zone too much," Witherspoon said postgame. "I've just got to execute my pitches, let them work and that's what I did in the end."

Witherspoon retired the last 10 hitters he faced and finished with nine strikeouts and 114 total pitches. The lone hit he allowed was a leadoff single in the first inning.

"I have so much faith in my guys," Witherspoon said. "I know they're going to put up runs for me so it makes it a lot easier to pitch."

Berm tents at L. Dale Mitchell Park

OU baseball set up tents in the outfield for its first regional at L. Dale Mitchell Park since 2010.

Fans could purchase a $30 ticket for an all-day session with tents and tables available on a first come basis. Fans were also allowed to bring their own food and beverages with concessions also available.

"This is what I visualized a long time ago, playing a regional here," Johnson said. "I get kind of emotional about it because I want to bring something that's special here. The program, the University of Oklahoma, will be here long after I'm out. If I can just leave a mark on this program, doing the right thing and teach these people about lessons and bringing everybody the game of baseball (I'm happy)."

OU athletic director Joe Castiglione joined in on the fun, passing out pizza and OU’s official beer to fans.

Newest member of the Berm Bums » @soonerad 🍕🍻 pic.twitter.com/KGPobS1bES — Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 1, 2024

"(Baseball) is such a pure game," Johnson said. "It's such a fun game and I don't think people understand it sometimes but college baseball is electric when it gets the spirit of the schools and they get into it."

What's next

OU will face UConn at 8 p.m. Saturday for its second game of the Norman Regional. Television details will be releases Saturday morning.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU baseball shuts out Oral Roberts NCAA Tournament regional opener