OU baseball outlasts UConn as Sooners force rematch in NCAA Norman Regional final

NORMAN — OU baseball lives to fight another day.

The No. 1-seeded Sooners defeated No. 3-seeded UConn 6-4 Sunday night at L. Dale Mitchell Park. The Sooners narrowly escaped No. 2-seeded Duke 4-3 Sunday afternoon to stay alive in the tournament.

OU senior right-hander Jett Lodes tossed seven innings in relief and allowed just one run. Junior right-hander Ryan Lembert recorded his first save of the season.

"We pitched through a momentum change thanks to Jet," Johnson said. "He did a great job of picking up (Brendan Girton)."

The Sooners' junior catcher Scott Mudler continued his hot weekend with two hits and two RBIs. He also walked once. Michael Snyder, who played third base and first base for OU Sunday night, homered in the third inning.

OU outhit UConn eight to six.

"It was a good day for the Sooners," Johnson said. "We started out today just trying to win pitches and win innings."

Here are some takeaways from the Sooners’ win:

Jun 2, 2024; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners catcher Easton Carmichael (2) gestures after reaching second base during the first inning of an NCAA Division I Baseball Championship game between the UConn Huskies and the Oklahoma Sooners at L. Dale Mitchell Park. Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Mudler, Michael Snyder wake up OU’s offense

OU’s offense woke up in the third and eighth innings.

Snyder tied the game at three in the third with a two-run home run to left field that bounced off the brick on the scoreboard. As he rounded the bases, Snyder capped his big fly with an emphatic bat spike, evident of the excitement he felt and the frustration with OU’s lack of production.

"It was really big for his confidence and for everybody else's confidence in the dugout," Johnson said. "When they do that, they've been really good at picking each other up all year long.

"It's fun to watch it because it becomes spiritual at times. Those guys, they have such a good bond and they're picking each other up."

The game stayed tied until the eighth when Scott Mudler singled through the right side, scoring Jaxon Willits to give OU the lead. The Sooners added two more runs after Bryce Madron's double to left center scored Scott Mudler and Jackson Nicklaus.

The top of OU’s lineup, consisting of John Spikerman, Bryce Madron and Easton Carmichael finished with just two combined hits.

The Sooners’ offense struggled in Saturday’s 4-1 loss to UConn and in Sunday’s win over the Blue Devils.

"It was a really big momentum shift," Snyder said. "Getting the crowd back in the game and having things align. It was huge."

Jett Lodes cruises to seven one-run innings

Like Grant Stevens during the afternoon game, Jett Lodes was dealing Sunday night.

Lodes entered in the second inning in relief and allowed three hits and struck out seven in seven scoreless innings.

"It's unreal," Lodes said. "It's good to be out there just having my guys behind my back and putting up some runs makes it a lot easier to pitch."

Lodes, a Yukon native who has spent his whole career in Norman, finished with a career-high in innings pitched. Lodes native stepped up in a big way as Skip Johnson’s staff is running low on arms as the regional extends.

Lodes retired 10 consecutive batters he faced from the fifth inning to the eighth inning. In what should've been a pop out, Lodes dropped a ball in foul territory and surrendered a solo home run to the next batter he faced.

"He's been here for four years and he's worked hard ever since he's been here," Johnson said. "He's gotten better and better each year. Last summer was a big summer for him coming back, he pitched all summer long and that was his first summer to do that and it really probably helped him in those moments. We're really proud of him because a lot of times some guys don't get to pitch as much as other guys get to pitch and they move on.

"But he never did that. He trusted us and the process and he's been a good leader."

Jun 2, 2024; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners infielder Jackson Nicklaus (15) and infielder Isaiah Lane (6) celebrate after scoring runs during the eighth inning of an NCAA Division I Baseball Championship game between the UConn Huskies and the Oklahoma Sooners at L. Dale Mitchell Park. Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Brendan Girton lasts one inning in start

Johnson elected to start Brendan Girton Sunday night.

Girton lasted one inning, allowing a leadoff home run by Caleb Shpur in the first inning. He also gave up an RBI-single by Luke Broadburst that scored Paul Tammaro to make it a 2-0 Huskies lead.

"Girton went out there and did the best he could," Johnson said. "That's all we asked him, to give us an effort."

He finished with a line of three hits and three runs allowed with two strikeouts.

What’s next

With the win, OU faces UConn at 8 p.m. Monday in another elimination game.

"I'm really proud of our fans," Johnson said. "It was really exciting to watch our fans and hopefully tomorrow we'll have so many fans we'll have to hire the fire marshal."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU baseball outlasts UConn, forces elimination game in Norman Regional