OU baseball, Oklahoma State among 16 regional hosts selected for 2024 NCAA Tournament

OU and Oklahoma State baseball will each host a regional.

The Cowboys defeated the Sooners 9-3 Saturday night in the Big 12 baseball tournament championship game. OU, which will host its first regional since 2010, won the conference's regular-season title.

The Cowboys are hosting a regional for the third consecutive season at O'Brate Stadium.

Seven Sooners were named to the All-Big 12 tournament team, while the Cowboys' Carson Benge was selected as the tournament's most outstanding player.

OU and OSU will find out their opponents during the NCAA baseball selection show at 11 a.m. Monday on ESPN2.

NCAA baseball regional hosts

Arizona

Arkansas

Clemson

East Carolina

Florida State

Georgia

Kentucky

NC State

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State

Oregon State

Tennessee

Texas A&M

UC Santa Barbara

Virginia

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: NCAA baseball tournament regional hosts unveiled: Meet 16 host schools