OU baseball live score updates vs Oklahoma State in Big 12 Tournament championship game

The final Big 12 baseball game of the 2024 season will be the final scheduled Bedlam showdown before OU departs for the SEC on July 1.

Coach Josh Holliday and the second-seeded Oklahoma State Cowboys take on coach Skip Johnson and the top-seeded Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday in the Big 12 Tournament championship game in Arlington, Texas.

Here's what you need to know about the Cowboys (39-17) and Sooners (37-18):

Bedlam baseball live score updates: OU vs. OSU

Bedlam baseball highlights: OU vs. OSU

What time does Oklahoma State baseball vs. Oklahoma start?

Date: Saturday, May 25

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

What channel is Oklahoma State baseball vs. Oklahoma on today?

TV: ESPN2

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

